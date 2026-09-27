Rising US bond yields weigh on Indian stocks, add pressure on valuations

Last Friday, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran flagged that the rising bond yields in advanced economies would make investors less willing to send capital to emerging markets, putting “pressure on capital mobilisation for a while”. Although the narrowing gap between US and Indian bond yields was welcome, investors still expected a premium of 200-300 bps, he pointed out. Markets, he said, could take time to recognise that debt in developed economies had become riskier, while even investor-friendly reforms may not produce quick results in such an environment.