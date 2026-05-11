Risk-reward less attractive for Indian stocks vs Asian peers: Goldman Sachs

The risk-reward equation is ‘less attractive’ for Indian equities compared to their North Asian peers, as they trade at significantly higher growth-adjusted valuations, wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs in a recent note.

“Investor concerns over the potential adverse impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is also limiting gains as regards Indian equities,” wrote Timothy Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs in a recent coauthored note with Amorita Goel and Sunil Koul.

So, where to invest then?

ALSO READ: Bears howling: Sensex dives 1,150pts intraday, Nifty at 23,850; key reasons For medium-term investors who can weather the near-term uncertainty, Goldman Sachs suggest investors scout for stocks where foreign ownership and positioning is light, which it believes will likely outperform when foreign sentiment improves.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Trent, Solar Industries India, Siemens, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bosch, Swiggy, One 97 Communications and MRF are 12 such companies that Goldman Sachs believes have low earnings sensitivity to oil shocks and has reiterated its positive view. FII flows While the bulk of foreign selling is likely over after the outflows over the recent months, Goldman Sachs does not see foreign investors returning to Indian shores in a hurry, even if the oil prices were to decline from the current levels. “Empirical evidence suggests foreign institutional investor (FII) flows do not immediately return when oil prices fall. Foreign capital did not return to Indian equities in the early-April oil price correction, despite the significant sell-off during the preceding oil rally in March. Past evidence shows that foreign flows tend to be modestly positively correlated with falling oil prices in the short-term,” Moe wrote.

ALSO READ: In a first since 2014, DIIs trump FIIs in real estate investments Earnings revisions, too, have become an increasingly important variable guiding foreign flows in Indian equities. While much of foreign selling may have already occurred in anticipation of the forthcoming downgrade cycle, Goldman Sachs believes low visibility around earnings recovery will likely impede foreign re-buying in the near-term. Foreigners, meanwhile, have sold $22 billion in Indian equities year-to-date (YTD), surpassing the annual selloff record ($19 billion outflows in 2025) over the last 2.5 decades, as per Goldman Sachs. On a rolling 250-day window, the current sell-off of $30 billion is close to the bottom of $28-32 billion in 2022/2025, Moe said.

“Since September 2024 peak, foreigners have sold a record $53 billion of Indian equities. The sell-off at 0.9 per cent of market-cap has surpassed the outflows of the 2009 global financial (GFC) crisis, although still below the 1 per cent level during the 2022 global tightening cycle. If current outflows hit 1 per cent of market-cap, that would imply $4bn of incremental selling,” Moe wrote. Foreign ownership in equities, reports suggest, dropped to a 14-year low in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q1-CY26), and slipped below domestic institutions for the first time in over two decades. FII share fell to around 16 per cent, while DII share rose to nearly 17 per cent, based on Q1-CY26 shareholding filings by listed companies.