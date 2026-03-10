Risk-reward ratio favorable for long-term investors: Rahul Singh, Tata AMC

As markets navigate through domestic and global developments, Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities at Tata Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that Indian equities can attract their fair share of emerging market flows without requiring foreign investors to ‘sell India’ to buy other markets like China, especially if they want a hedge to the artificial intelligence (AI) theme. Edited excerpts:

Have the valuation excesses have been removed across market segments in India?

While we are not yet at rock-bottom levels that justify a maximum equity allocation, the thematic and “narrative” froth in a lot of sectors has receded. India’s valuation premium over other emerging markets has also moderated significantly dropping from a high of 90 per cent to approximately 50 per cent now. At this level, the market can attract its fair share of emerging market flows without requiring foreign investors to sell India to buy other markets like China, especially if they want a hedge to the artificial intelligence (AI) theme.

Has the risk-reward turned in favour of equities? While some mid-cap pockets still command high prices, the overall risk-reward ratio has turned more favorable for long-term investors, as disconnect between price and fundamentals begins to narrow across several key industrial sectors. What have been your learnings from 2025? A primary learning from 2025 was the global dominance of the hardware-led AI super-cycle. India did not participate in the GPU and chip manufacturing phase leading to significant capital migration toward specialized global tech hubs. A major hit was on the resilience of the IT sector earnings. While major upgrades were absent the cessation of downward revisions ensured IT stopped being a drag on overall corporate profitability.

The biggest miss was the slower-than-anticipated growth recovery. Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) growth lingered near 3 per cent for much of the year before its recent move toward the 8 per cent range. This lag highlighted the delay in domestic demand recovery despite strong government capital expenditure and stabilizing global macro conditions throughout the year. The outlook for earnings next year is better led by BFSI, consumption and commodities. Any sectoral shifts in your strategy planned in the backdrop of recent geopolitical developments? Strategy for the next year is shifting toward sectors with a probable growth visibility such as Banking, Consumer, Resources and Manufacturing. Remain underweight on traditional IT services, as the recovery there is expected to be gradual rather than sharp. For the digital-themed portfolios, we are diversifying away from legacy IT services. Focusing on internal consumption and credit growth can provide a cushion against shifting global trade dynamics.

Would you suggest a more passive-style investing strategy now? The current landscape suggests that active stock-specific management is far more appropriate than a purely passive approach. For instance, the defense sector has matured into a stock-specific market rather than a broad thematic play where every company rises together. In the IT sector, the transition from legacy models to AI-driven service-led spend is a complex and painful process. Navigating this requires an active ability to identify specific providers who can successfully modernize complex legacy systems to gain a competitive advantage. Passive strategies, on the other hand, may inadvertently capture laggards struggling with this technological shift.

Have corporate earnings reached a stage where foreign investors sit up and take notice? Corporate earnings are reaching a critical pivot point. Nifty 50 EPS growth is projected to climb from 3 per cent last year to roughly 8 per cent this year with a further jump to 15 per cent expected by FY27. This revival, combined with the cooling of India’s valuation premium, makes the market more attractive to foreign institutional investors who were previously deterred by high entry costs. While India may not receive a disproportionate share of emerging market flows immediately the decline in selling intensity is a positive sign. The combination of domestic demand revival and a stable currency suggests a highly competitive performance against Asian peers. India remains a structural growth story, and the earnings trajectory is finally aligning with these long-term expectations.

Do you see investors continue to allocate more to commodity ETFs as compared to equity ETFs over the next few months? The investment narrative is shifting toward AI-led energy momentum rather than simple commodity speculation. There is a growing realization that the AI revolution will be powered by massive energy infrastructure just as oil powered the industrial era. Investors may consider maintaining exposure to Resources Energy and Infrastructure themes to participate in this structural shift. Rather than a binary choice between commodities and equities, there is a compelling opportunity to play commodities through equity themes, particularly in energy generation and grid modernization. While the recent price volatility in some segments has been a deterrent, the long-term demand for metals and energy required for data centers remains a robust driver.