Risk-reward setup favours bears; Lemon Tree among 3 stock ideas: Angel One

Disclaimer: This article is written by Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst - Equity & Derivatives, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

The sharp 1,000-point rally has helped stage a turnaround in market sentiment and the technical structure, confirming the presence of strong demand at lower levels, particularly in the 23,100–23,200 band. This underlying demand is further reinforced by the formation of a bullish 100 per cent pole on the daily 0.25 per cent Point & Figure (P&F) chart. That said, the presence of stiff overhead hurdles, marked by the 50-day EMA and a 45-degree trendline in the 23,250–23,300 zone, makes the upward trajectory challenging. Another major concern is the highly concentrated nature of the recent rally, with a significant portion of the gains driven by the IT index, which surged nearly 11.5 per cent over the past week. In contrast, broader market indices, particularly the MIDCAP and SMALLCAP indices, remained subdued or ended in negative territory. Going forward, unless the rally witnesses meaningful participation from the broader market, the combination of narrow market leadership and stiff overhead resistance is likely to limit further upside. Under these circumstances, the prevailing risk-reward setup does not particularly favour the bulls at this stage.