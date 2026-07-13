RK Damani-backed DMart tanks 4% post Q1 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?

DMart share price: Shares of Shares of Avenue Supermarts , which runs the DMart chain of hypermarkets, declined over 4 per cent in intraday deals on Monday, July 13, as the company's like-for-like (LFL) growth decelerated in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) while store additions were modest. Profit and margin growth, meanwhile, remained in line.

Avenue Supermarts share price opened at ₹3,950 on the BSE today compared with the last closing price of ₹4,083.05. Soon it declined to the day's low of ₹3,910, shedding as much as 4.23 per cent. The broader market weakness also weighed on the investor sentiment today. The BSE barometer Sensex was down over 0.8 per cent in early morning deals as the tensions in West Asia flared up, with Iran and US launching fresh attacks against each other.

READ MORE Radhakishan Damani-backed DMart had posted its June quarter earnings on Saturday, wherein it said its consolidated net profit rise 11.3 per cent to ₹860 crore. The revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore in the quarter ended June. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 1,499 crore, compared with Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its operating margin stood at 8 per cent, compared with 7.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter. After accelerated store expansion in Q4 FY26, the pace of store additions moderated to three stores in Q1 FY27 and remains a key growth lever. Meanwhile, the revenue growth moderated during the quarter under review, as LFL growth decelerated to 5.5 per cent compared with 10.8 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The management indicated that revenue growth for older stores in large metros was flat, while non-metro stores’ revenue grew well. Motilal Oswal on DMart stock Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said that given significant store additions in Q4 FY26 and an overall inflationary environment, growth deceleration to ~15% in Q1 FY27 is a dampener and has reignited concerns about DMart losing market share to quick commerce (QC) in large metro cities. "While the competitive intensity from QC could remain elevated in the near-tomedium term, we believe DMART’s value-focused model and superior store economics would ensure its competitiveness and customer relevance over the