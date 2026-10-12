Robust recovery likely to help sustain Dabur India's Q2FY27 growth

Robust topline growth in India and international operations and better-than-expected performance on the profitability front in the September quarter are positives for fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India. The India operations are expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) after a gap of 19 quarters, while growth in international operations is expected to be in the high teens in rupee terms. While input cost pressures will hit profitability in the quarter, the hit to margins is expected to be partially offset by price increases and cost controls. At the current price, the stock, which has lost about a quarter of its value over the last year, is trading at about 27 times its FY28 earnings estimates.