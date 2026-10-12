Robust recovery likely to help sustain Dabur India's Q2FY27 growth

In the India business, the home and personal care segment, which accounts for 46 per cent of revenues, could grow in double digits. In the personal care business, hair oils and shampoos have registered an increase in the high teens on the back of healthy consumer demand. Sales have been in double digits for perfumed/coconut hair oil for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nomura Research points out that the hair care portfolio (including shampoos) has grown in the high teens, a tad below Marico’s value-added hair oil (VAHO) sales growth of 20 per cent-plus. Despite a high base, oral care is expected to post mid-single-digit growth, while home care is expected to register high-single-digit growth.