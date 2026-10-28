Roll out red carpet for dollar, make capital gains tax zero: Shankar Sharma

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, has said that the government has been very arrogant with foreign capital and suggested rolling out the red carpet for dollars, no matter what it involves. During a conversation with A K Bhattacharya at the Smart Area segment of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 on Wednesday, he also called for making long-term capital gains tax zero for foreign investors. Edited excerpts:

The country is going mad over the slogan ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’. What are your views?

In theory, all this is well and fine. My learning over 40 years has been that to succeed in equity investing, the level of skill required is extraordinary. In fact, I have always believed it is the most difficult thing in the world. Overall, equities trading is even more difficult, but even pure investing is very difficult. And I do not believe that the average investor, who has many things in life to do, are equipped to be able to successfully make a decent amount of money in equity investing. Mutual funds supposedly solve that problem. You do not do it yourself. You give it to me, and I will do it for you. So in theory, nothing wrong with that. In practice, that works up to a point as long as the money manager that you have given your money to is able to become of a size that is not approximating the market itself, because that is a very crucial point. Most mutual funds do better when they are smaller. When you become large, you become the market itself, and then you become more or less approximating market returns. When you approximate market returns, then the question becomes: Are those market returns consistent? Are they lumpy? Are they sporadic? The answer is more sporadic than consistent. So what happens is you are promised a certain return, and it might happen over a very long period of time. But remember that the market doesn't owe you a return of any kind.

Are you a long-term investor? What is long term itself is highly debatable. Nobody in the world has guaranteed that even after the long term I can harvest the returns. If I have to keep investing for 20 years with absolutely no guarantee of getting anything, close to even fixed deposit rates, is that something that a low-income country can afford? So my abiding belief has been: equities are for richer countries or richer people within poorer countries because they have the something crucial called staying power. Data suggests that the average holding period of a mutual fund is just 2.5 years in the country. Why is that?

SIP is a way to invest. The fact is that the average SIP and the stoppage ratios you see tell you that you don't have staying power, and equity investments test your staying power. They will test you every single day. In no way does an FD test you. Is it because of a valuation problem, or is it because of a developing country phenomenon? In developing countries, the cost of capital is usually higher than that of developed countries. Therefore, your hurdle rate has to be higher for a riskier asset like equity. That, for a developing country to deliver on a consistent basis, is simply not possible. This is a zero-sum game. If I give you 14 per cent, I have to generate something like 20-25 per cent. Businesses in developing markets don't ever get to that size and scale of consistently because businesses are generally of lower quality. India, by the way, is better than most others. Developed markets have larger companies tested over decades, better brands, better governance. They are able to keep their head above the water in terms of equity returns.

Equity is good for a much smaller percentage of the population. For them, it is very good for a variety of reasons. Not in the least because of the fact that they have staying power; they also have better access to better advice. Because you pay for good advice, and you can attract the best of the best because you have the capital to give to them. The small guy with his Rs 10,000 cheque is not able to get that access, and it becomes a commoditized product where you get commodity level returns, if at all. So, unfortunately, it's not a level playing field.

If equity is not what they should be investing in, what should they be investing in? What are the areas that are available in a developing market like India? The government, through policy, represses your investment choices and directs those investment choices into a certain area based on taxation, based on duties, policies, and stuff like that. Gold has been the favoured investment tool for centuries for Indians, and nobody can argue that it has not worked. It has been a fantastic store of value, tradable value, liquid value over decades, centuries. But now see the financial repression. It is imported. The government over decades has tried to figure out how to stop or curtail imports. This government has been more aggressive than the previous ones.

Now move to fixed income. In fixed income, nobody believes that our inflation rates are what they are at the household level. The lived experience of inflation is a lot higher than the headlines. Actual data is pointing to a far higher number than what your fixed income instrument give you. So you have negative real rates of return on fixed income. Our rupee was about 80, 82 couple of years back. Today it is 96, roughly a 20 per cent fall. Our bond yields used to be at 6.8 per cent. Today they have barely reached 7.4 per cent. How on earth does this equation hold when your currency is down 20 per cent and your bond yields have been held? In my view, it has been made artificially down because the RBI can control bond markets more than it can control currency markets or equity markets because this is a more local and less globalised market. You have held the rates down, but in the process, those rates end up having negative real rates of return for savers. So gold curtailed, fixed income giving you negative real rates of you know return. That is financial repression when the government through policy directs you to come to the riskiest end of the market, which is equity markets. That is called financial repression. That I repress your logical choices and come to choices which are actually not good for you as a householder.

What do you think the government should have done about gold and fixed income instruments? I would have created instruments wherein I get at least some positive carry over inflation, and there can be some instruments in fixed income itself, some categories of fixed income itself, where I can make at least maybe 1-2 per cent more than the headline rates of inflation. That would have been one way to keep savings from flowing into the riskier ends of the market. Because what has happened post COVID is that the youth started getting into the riskiest end, and the government incentivized it further by preventing you from getting into other instruments. In my view, a better real rate of return on fixed income gives Indians at least some predictability of income. In my view, return on capital is less important than return of capital. So my view is that reduce taxation rates on fixed income, incentivize fixed income rather than equity investing. It is not right for a low-income country like India. Is

Let's put the policy towards more predictable income. I think it will help the macro also of the country. When people have predictability, they spend more. When you don't have predictability, you spend less. India needs dollar capital. We needed to incentivize foreigners to come, but we don't necessarily need to incentivize locals to come to the stock market. Today we have made that on equal footing. In my view, that is incorrect. In my view, foreigners should pay zero. Gold is an external sector flashpoint, in a sense that the latest data over the last 1-2 years suggests that if we had not imported gold, we would have been current account surplus. What should the government do for gold then?

A saver is not interested in your macroeconomic problem. I have put you in power to solve problems, not to create problems for me. In my view, you are better off allowing that and having good store of value, which over decades appreciates, rather than driving that into a more volatile asset class like equity markets. It's all about taxation policies and duties. Mutual funds have resulted in a 60 billion dollar outflow in the last two years. Gold is about 80 billion. So there is not much to choose between them. People borrow against gold, it is like an LIC policy.

You are saying don't go in for equity, go in for gold, but gold has curves. If the curves are because we are bleeding forex, the same is being done through the mutual fund route also. Why has equity become such a holy cow? I know why it has become so. It has a more vocal constituency. Everybody's interest is in propagating the equity. Is there an international model which is which has worked with your prescription? In my view, we have a problem which is basically your imbalance on the trade and the current account funds. Gold should be taken out from the current account, put into capital account because technically it is a capital transaction. The fact of the matter is, till we have a current account solution, rest of the problems will persist. If you have even a 1 per cent current account surplus, which will give us $20 billion in extra cash every year, we will then begin to see solutions emerging. Your core is the current account problem, which then leads to a you know capital account you know desire for excess all in dollars, and if that doesn't come or we have net FDI collapsing, we have a balance of payment problem. We have an impossible trinity right now. You are trying to manage exchange rates, capital flows, and interest rates. All 3 cannot happen at the same time.

I do believe, as a government, we have been very arrogant with foreign capital, extremely arrogant towards it. When you run a current account deficit, the first order of the day is that you have to roll out the red carpet for dollars. It is a basic, undeniable fact. Instead of that, we have kept putting roadblock after roadblock. The capital gains tax is only one factor. No matter what it involves, reduce taxes. Do global roadshows. Give them special vehicles. Do something that tells that boss this is a knife through butter entry into India. Capital will come. Once you have capital coming in, you get some breathing time to fix your current account problem. Today we have a current account deficit and a balance of payments problem, both simultaneously occurring.