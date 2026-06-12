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Royalty rollback and softer crude outlook weigh on ONGC, Oil India

The partial reversal of royalty benefits and uncertainty over crude oil prices could weigh on earnings, though higher production and gas output remain supportive factors

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers
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Upstream companies will continue to receive the benefits of standardised ad valorem deductions of 20 per cent for nominated blocks and 15 per cent for other blocks for crude oil and natural gas
Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
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Oil India (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) could take a hit to their earnings per interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and earnings per share (EPS) after the reversal of rationalisation of oil and gas royalties.
 
Oil firms pay royalties to the government for extracting crude oil and natural gas.
 
In May, the government had partially reversed some of the benefits after the rationalisation of these royalties. The royalty rates for onshore nomination blocks and pre-new exploration licencing policy (NELP) were changed to 12.5 per cent from 16.67 per cent ex-royalty. However, earlier this month, the government reset the rates to 20 per cent cum-royalty, or 16.67 per cent excluding-royalty.
 
One consequence of reducing the royalty and the ad hoc deduction for royalty calculations would have been a revenue loss to state governments, which may have prompted lobbying for rollbacks.
 
Upstream companies will continue to receive the benefits of standardised ad valorem deductions of 20 per cent for nominated blocks and 15 per cent for other blocks for crude & natural gas. OIL will be more impacted because its production is onshore. Analysts calculate that the effective royalty rate for the crude oil sales will increase from $10 per barrel (bbl) to $13/bbl in financial year 2027 (FY27), reducing Ebitda by 4-5 per cent and EPS by 5-6 per cent for OIL.  
 
Meanwhile, the new category created for Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) fields, which were bid and awarded post-2019, remains. Fields brought into production within five years enjoy zero royalty for the first seven years and 3.5-4.5 per cent or 1-2 per cent  for deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields (depending on the basin category), respectively, from the eighth year. This incentivises accelerated exploration and investments.
 
The impact of rollback on ONGC will be less, as 30 per cent of its crude production is onshore and it is looking at a higher mix of new well gas (NWG). The effective royalty on crude sales for ONGC will increase from $7.7/bbl to $8.6/bbl. This will impact ONGC’s standalone Ebitda by 1 per cent and EPS by 1.4 per cent. The government has also imposed a windfall tax on refining but that doesn't affect upstream. Most analysts consider it unlikely that windfall tax will be reimposed on crude.
 
OIL also looks unattractive at current valuations due to its failure to meet Q4 guidance, higher write-offs and no benefit of NWG. ONGC has a higher NWG share, a promising partnership with BP and a production outlook with potential volume upside.
 
The US-Iran conflict and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp rally in crude and gas prices. The average Brent price so far for Q1FY27 has averaged above $110/bbl, which could drive strong earnings for Q1FY27 for both ONGC and OIL. Even after conflict resolution, as and when that occurs, crude prices could remain in the range of $80-85/bbl over FY27-28, or even higher for several months. This is higher than the six-year average crude price of $75/bbl (FY21-26) and supports earnings gains for ONGC and OIL, while imposing a macroeconomic pressure on the economy.
 
If higher prices persist, there will be a likely widening of the current account deficit and higher balance of payment deficit as well as probable further rupee depreciation. In that case, downstream underrecoveries may provoke further policy changes and retail price hikes. If high Brent persists for a very extended period or prices spike beyond a threshold of say $130, the government may consider reimposition of windfall taxes upstream.
 
Analyst responses were mixed amid geopolitical turmoil. On one hand, India's upstream energy segment is getting an investment boost of $10 billion annually, with new discoveries of natural gas and reduction in royalties. No windfall tax is positive and should boost valuation. The Oil India bull case is that production is expected to grow soon, but ONGC has a better reserve replacement ratio, higher natural gas price realisation, and faster monetisation of reserves. There is also a chance that ONGC Videsh will rebound in terms of production after a long period in the doldrums which would boost ONGC.
 
Value investors will also see that ONGC pays attractive dividends, while generating an average post-tax return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12 per cent. Given projections of 3 per cent  production annually from FY26-29, with growth largely driven by gas production domestically and a turnaround in profitability in international operations, it could see mid-teens annual earnings growth over next three-five years.
 
Oil India had seen a delayed increase in NWG average selling price and slow growth in volumes. One overhang for the sector is that India may see diesel surplus by late FY27, which may affect fuel pricing for industrial and retail sectors.
 
   

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Topics :The Compassoil sectorONGCOIL IndiaRoyalty

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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