Royalty rollback and softer crude outlook weigh on ONGC, Oil India

The US-Iran conflict and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp rally in crude and gas prices. The average Brent price so far for Q1FY27 has averaged above $110/bbl, which could drive strong earnings for Q1FY27 for both ONGC and OIL. Even after conflict resolution, as and when that occurs, crude prices could remain in the range of $80-85/bbl over FY27-28, or even higher for several months. This is higher than the six-year average crude price of $75/bbl (FY21-26) and supports earnings gains for ONGC and OIL, while imposing a macroeconomic pressure on the economy.