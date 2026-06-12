Royalty rollback and softer crude outlook weigh on ONGC, Oil India

Meanwhile, the new category created for Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) fields, which were bid and awarded post-2019, remains. Fields brought into production within five years enjoy zero royalty for the first seven years and 3.5-4.5 per cent or 1-2 per cent for deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields (depending on the basin category), respectively, from the eighth year. This incentivises accelerated exploration and investments.
The impact of rollback on ONGC will be less, as 30 per cent of its crude production is onshore and it is looking at a higher mix of new well gas (NWG). The effective royalty on crude sales for ONGC will increase from $7.7/bbl to $8.6/bbl. This will impact ONGC’s standalone Ebitda by 1 per cent and EPS by 1.4 per cent. The government has also imposed a windfall tax on refining but that doesn't affect upstream. Most analysts consider it unlikely that windfall tax will be reimposed on crude.