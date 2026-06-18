RR Kabel zooms 82% thus far in FY27; Motilal Oswal sees more upside

RR Kabel share price

Share price of RR Kabel hit a new high of ₹2,365, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the cables & wires (C&W) company was quoting higher for the fifth straight day, gaining 11 per cent during the period. In the past one month, it surged 21 per cent, as against 2.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the market price of RR Kabel zoomed 82 per cent from a level of ₹1,296.80 on March 30, 2026.

RR Kabel's Q4 earnings conference call highlights RR Kabel’s C&W business remained the key growth driver for the company and delivered a strong performance and record profitability during the quarter and for the full year. In the fast moving electric goods (FMEG) segment, market conditions remained competitive, while demand trend continues to be selective. Revenue remained steady on a year-on-year basis, supported by stable demand across key categories and continued distribution expansion. The C&W segment maintained strong momentum during the quarter, supported by steady demand across domestic and export markets. While domestic business has shown healthy growth, export growth also remained encouraging despite the disruption in the Middle East. This performance was supported by the company’s wide distribution network, strong brand equity and diversified presence across retail, institutional and international markets.

Going forward, the company said its focus remains clear to further strengthen its position in the C&W industry, improve margins through scale and better mix, and move the FMEG business steadily towards profitability. The management said they remain committed to delivering consistent operating performance while executing initiatives under 'Project RRise'. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on C&W sector, upgrades RR Kabel The C&W industry has emerged as a key beneficiary of the country’s ongoing infrastructure expansion and electrification drive. Demand is supported by multiple structural growth drivers, including power transmission and distribution, residential and commercial construction, railways, telecommunications, renewable energy, and industrial capex. This diversified demand base provides sustained growth visibility and reduces dependence on any single sector, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the sector report.

The C&W industry expanded at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 per cent over FY22-26 to ₹1.0 trillion, with organized players delivering robust growth of 17 per cent over the same period. As a result, the share of organized players (%) increased to 80 per cent in FY26 from 67 per cent in FY22. Looking ahead, the industry is expected to sustain its strong growth trajectory, with demand projected to grow at approximately 1.5x-2.0x real GDP growth over the medium term. This is underpinned by the sector’s direct exposure to infrastructure development, urbanization, industrialization, and rising power consumption across the economy, the brokerage firm said.