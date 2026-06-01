Rubicon Research jumps 15% to hit 52-week high on Q4 results, dividend news

Shares of Rubicon Research were ruling higher in an otherwise volatile market on Monday, June 1, on the back of the pharmaceutical company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ending on March 31, 2026. The sentiments were further fuelled by the company’s announcement of a dividend reward for its shareholders.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed as much as 14.90 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,155.5 per share on the NSE on Monday.

Although the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to drive solid buying demand from investors. At 01:38 PM on Monday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹1,126.80 per share, up 12.05 per cent against its previous close of ₹1,005.60 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 23,480, down 67 points or 0.29 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹18,602.58 crore on the NSE, as of June 1, 2026. Rubicon Research Q4FY26 results According to the company's exchange filing, revenue from operations rose 43.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹514 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹358 crore in Q4FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹76.8 crore during the quarter under review from ₹36.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Rubicon Research's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 67.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹121.3 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹72.6 crore in Q4FY25.