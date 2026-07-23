Rubicon Research zooms 128% so far in 2026; what's driving pharma stock?

Rubicon Research share price movement

Share price of Rubicon Research hit a new high of ₹1,545.60, as the stock rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market.

At 12:44 PM, Rubicon Research quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹1,528.10, as compared to a 0.56 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company zoomed 128 per cent, as compared to 10 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

What’s driving the pharma stock?

Rubicon Research announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in East Brunswick, NJ from InvaTech Pharma Solutions, LLC (InvaTech) at an enterprise value of $2.9 million after market hours on Tuesday, July 22, 2026.

As part of the transaction, Rubicon took over the facility including the lease and all equipment, records and permits associated with the site on July 21, 2026. “This acquisition gives us a US manufacturing footprint that is about the same size as our facility at Satara and does not include any product approvals or filings,” the company said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE “This site will focus on Rubicon’s specialty and high value products as well as demand from the US government departments. We expect to commence manufacturing our products at the site in calendar year 2027 after completing implementation of our quality management systems,” Rubicon Research said in an exchange filing.

Rubicon Research – Outlook The management indicated a strong revenue visibility during the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings conference call. Revenue traction is likely to continue to be stronger than anticipated, which in turn will require a commensurate increase in revenue from outsourced manufacturing compared to what the management had previously envisaged. Such larger-than-anticipated reliance on outsourced manufacturing could further contract the gross margin (GM) per cent in the near term, but the operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin will sustain in the current 22-23 per cent range even in that scenario, the management said.