Rupee at record low: How to stop rupee fall?

Even after raising fuel prices and import duty on gold and silver, Indian government may need to consider a combination of monetary tightening, capital flow measures, direct currency intervention and restrictions on outward remittances to support the rupee, if crude oil prices remain elevated at $100-110 per barrel, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Markets, the brokerage warned, are still underestimating the macroeconomic risks arising from persistently high oil prices, even as some investors have started pricing in post-war normalisation in West Asia.

"Equities are not priced for these growth inhibitors, with the Nifty currently trading at 19.1x FY27 P/E," Emkay Global said in its latest strategy report.

It added that in a prolonged energy crisis scenario, the Nifty could fall to 21,000 -- around 12.4 per cent below its long-term average valuation multiple. The brokerage, however, maintained that its base case remains a potential US-Iran agreement in the coming weeks, which could cool crude prices and reduce the need for aggressive policy intervention. ALSO READ: First of a few more fuel price hikes; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts The brokerage, however, maintained that its base case remains a potential US-Iran agreement in the coming weeks, which could cool crude prices and reduce the need for aggressive policy intervention. Rupee's sharp fall in 2026 The rupee has emerged as the worst-performing Asian currency in calendar year 2026, falling over 6 per cent year-to-date amid surging crude oil prices and sustained dollar demand from oil marketing companies.

The domestic currency touched an all-time low of 95.96 per US dollar on Thursday in the intraday day. It was quoting around 95.80/$ on Friday. Rising oil import costs are worsening India’s external balances and increasing pressure on the domestic currency. Stopping Rupee fall: What can Govt, RBI do? The government has already initiated some defensive measures to contain the pressure on the rupee and current account deficit. ALSO READ: Why have HPCL, BPCL, IOC dipped despite fuel price hike? Analysts explain While it raised import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier this week, it announced a ₹3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices on May 15.

Gold import duty hike On May 13, 2026, the Central government raised import duties on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, similar to a hike effected in July 2022 which dragged imports by 7-17 per cent in subsequent quarters. According to Emkay Global, a 15-per cent decline in gold imports may cushion the current account deficit (CAD) to GDP ratio by 23 basis points. Fuel price hike Emkay Global said that a petrol and diesel price hike, announced earlier today, was imminent as the under-recoveries of oil marketing companies has reached ₹17-18 per litre at current crude levels despite earlier excise duty cuts.

Under-recovery is the revenue shortfall incurred by OMCs when they sell diesel, petrol, and/or LPG below the cost of importing and refining them. Emkay estimates the current fuel prices are leading to quarterly losses of ₹57,000-58,000 crore for OMCs. Given this, it expects the government to increase fuel prices by around ₹10 per litre through phased hikes over the next few weeks. However, the brokerage cautioned that a ₹10-per-litre fuel price increase could push inflation to 4.4 per cent by June 2026 and weigh on consumption demand. "A full pass through is unfeasible in one shot as the consumption shock would be too severe. Phased hikes also give breathing room to policymakers in case of a West-Asia settlement and a wind-down of the energy crisis," Emkay Global noted. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; Adani Ent, Adani Ports at 52-week high "A full pass through is unfeasible in one shot as the consumption shock would be too severe. Phased hikes also give breathing room to policymakers in case of a West-Asia settlement and a wind-down of the energy crisis," Emkay Global noted.

Interest rate hike Another key step possible is an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. Emkay said a rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting appears “increasingly inevitable”, with even a possibility of an inter-meeting action if oil prices remain elevated. The brokerage, however, said that a rate hike would be an "imperfect defence" for the rupee as equity outflows could overwhelm debt inflows and tightening could be perceived by markets as policy panic. "Higher rates risk derailing the recovering credit cycle and consumption momentum. The rate curve is already signaling stress, with the repo-10-year spread compressing meaningfully, indicating limited room for tightening without inverting incentives for financial intermediation," it said.

This reinforces our view that policy tightening, while likely, comes with rising macro trade-offs, Emkay Global added. Notably, in 2013, the central bank had provided oil marketing companies with a special dollar-buying window, which helped stabilise the rupee by removing a large chunk of dollar demand from the open market. Emkay Global said a similar mechanism could again prove effective in restoring demand-supply balance in the foreign exchange market. Other policy measures That apart, tighter restrictions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) may curtail dollar demand. The brokerage noted that overseas remittances by Indians have grown sharply in recent years and now account for 174 per cent of the current account deficit. While the government has already imposed a 20 per cent tax collected at source (TCS) on LRS transactions above ₹10 lakh, additional curbs could be considered to reduce dollar outflows, though Emkay cautioned that such measures may be viewed as regressive.