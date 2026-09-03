Rupee gains 69 paise, hits highest level since June on bumper FCNR inflows

The RBI's diaspora-focused foreign-currency deposit programme accounted for the bulk of the inflows, drawing far more than the $80 ​billion to $90 billion economists had anticipated.

Indian banks mobilised $127.23 billion through non-resident foreign-currency deposits, alongside $3.89 billion in external commercial borrowings and $5.26 billion in ​overseas foreign-currency borrowings, the RBI said in a statement. "Overall, the rupee continues to trade with a firm bias around the ₹95 level, with RBI intervention and strong flows currently offsetting the negative impact of higher oil and global yields. As RBI has got $137 billion of FCNR deposits/ECB for a period of 3-5 years its short term short positions of $136 billion can get cut through these deposits. It will, therefore have to buy $ only for the 3-5 years’ period which is easily manageable for the RBI. With such huge mobilisation of deposits the RBI has got sufficient funds to play and keep rupee well within control," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"With improving growth and earnings prospects, FIIs are likely to continue buying in India, despite the elevated US bond yields," he said.The ‌measures was unveiled in June when surging oil prices threatened to push India's balance of payments into deficit, were aimed at attracting stable dollar inflows as the country's import bill rose amid supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict.