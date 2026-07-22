Rupee nears two-month low as crude oil surge weighs on sentiment

The rupee weakened against the US dollar on Wednesday as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices to a six-week high and dented sentiment for the domestic currency, market participants said.

The local unit settled at 96.57 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 96.24 per dollar. The rupee had gained 0.22 per cent on Tuesday, but Wednesday's move reversed most of those gains. The local currency, which is near a two-month low, hit a record closing low of 96.83 per dollar on May 20 this year.

"Following a brief rally on Tuesday, the Indian rupee faces downward pressure amid surging crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Renewed concerns over US tariff rhetoric have further dampened sentiment," said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

The rupee has now depreciated 1.97 per cent so far this month and 1.82 per cent in the current financial year to date. Since the escalation of the Iran conflict, the unit has depreciated 5.79 per cent. "Escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran pushed oil prices to a one-month high, increasing India's oil import bill and weighing on the rupee. Global risk aversion supported the dollar against most emerging market currencies. Dollar sales by state-owned banks, likely on behalf of the RBI, helped prevent a steeper depreciation of the rupee," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Continued US military strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with threats to shipping in the Red Sea and reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns over crude supplies. Brent crude climbed sharply to $93.5-$95.50 a barrel, up 3-5 per cent from the previous close and its highest level in about six weeks, as traders priced in a risk premium on fears that exports from West Asia could be disrupted. The rise in India's oil import bill weighed on the rupee through the session. Dollar sales by state-owned banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), helped cap steeper losses in the local unit. Indian equity markets traded lower during the session, curbing foreign investor appetite for rupee assets.

The US Dollar Index was broadly steady to marginally lower at around 101.10-101.15 after touching a one-week high of 101.22 earlier in the session, as safe-haven demand and elevated US Treasury yields continued to underpin the greenback amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Markets currently price a 24 per cent probability of a rate cut at the Fed's July 29 meeting, rising to 63.3 per cent for the September 16 meeting. Among other Asian currencies, the Japanese yen weakened sharply to 162.64 despite the Bank of Japan signalling openness to a faster pace of rate hikes, while the Chinese yuan slipped to 6.7737, the Korean won to 1,482 and the Indonesian rupiah edged lower to 17,908.