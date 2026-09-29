Rupee recoups intraday losses as RBI intervenes via dollar sales

The rupee erased early losses on Tuesday to close flat at 95.99 per dollar, recovering from a brief drop past 96.

Intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a pullback in global crude oil prices, and foreign inflows linked to equity index rebalancing helped the currency recover, dealers said. The rupee touched an intraday low of 96.15 per dollar.

“The Indian rupee started the day under pressure, briefly cracking the 96.00 level before clawing back lost ground. Looking ahead, the pair’s direction will remain heavily influenced by what happens with oil and broader global risk dynamics,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

On the technical front, the rupee faces resistance at 96.30 per dollar, while 95.80 per dollar is seen as a level of support. “Initially, there was good buying of the dollar due to month-end demand but later on, as the rupee approached 96.15 per dollar, the RBI sold dollars. Later, there were flows from a rebalancing amounting to $500 million, thus bringing the rupee up. The move lower represents a significant weakening of the currency, with rising crude prices, a firm dollar and continued foreign portfolio outflows combining to push the rupee through the psychologically important 96 per dollar threshold,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.