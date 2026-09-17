India's ₹86 trillion urban infrastructure push may spur municipal bonds

By Divya Patil and Saikat Das

India’s capital markets regulator will encourage municipalities to pool their financing needs and issue bonds collectively to fund the upgrade of urban infrastructure that may cost up to $900 billion through 2031.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in May issued a consultation paper that aims to bridge urban funding gaps by lowering entry barriers for smaller towns via pooled funding vehicles.

The push to develop India’s nascent municipal debt market comes as the South Asian nation targets to be a developed economy by 2047. The country requires between ₹82 trillion ($855 billion) and ₹86 trillion ($900 billion) by fiscal year 2031 to develop urban infrastructure, Rajkiran Rai G., managing director at National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, the nation’s biggest infrastructure financier, said on Thursday.