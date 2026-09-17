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India's ₹86 trillion urban infrastructure push may spur municipal bonds

Sebi's proposal seeks to lower entry barriers for smaller towns as India faces an estimated ₹82-86 trillion funding requirement for urban infrastructure by FY31

infrastructure, municipal bonds
India’s municipal debt issuance makes up less than 1 per cent of its total rupee bond sales | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
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By Divya Patil and Saikat Das
 
India’s capital markets regulator will encourage municipalities to pool their financing needs and issue bonds collectively to fund the upgrade of urban infrastructure that may cost up to $900 billion through 2031. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India in May issued a consultation paper that aims to bridge urban funding gaps by lowering entry barriers for smaller towns via pooled funding vehicles.
 
The push to develop India’s nascent municipal debt market comes as the South Asian nation targets to be a developed economy by 2047. The country requires between ₹82 trillion ($855 billion) and ₹86 trillion ($900 billion) by fiscal year 2031 to develop urban infrastructure, Rajkiran Rai G., managing director at National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, the nation’s biggest infrastructure financier, said on Thursday.
 
The regulator is trying to push the issuance of municipal bonds as India focuses on building infrastructure including potable water and sewage, said Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Road projects saw the biggest investments in the last decade, Rai G. said at the event in Mumbai.
 
India’s municipal bond market is small, but progress is underway, Pandey said, adding the next phase of growth will require focus on municipalities’ creditworthiness, governance, transparent disclosures and predictable project cash flows.
 
Twenty-two urban local bodies have raised more than ₹4,500 crore through 31 municipal bond issuances until the year ended March, Pandey said.
 
India’s municipal debt issuance makes up less than 1 per cent of its total rupee bond sales. In comparison, the segment represents 7 per cent of the overall bond market in the US, according to CareEdge Ratings’ January report.
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Topics :SEBISebi normsMunicipal bondsUrban infrastructure

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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