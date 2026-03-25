RVNL, Ircon shares jump up to 5% on merger buzz; analyst says 'buy on dips'

Shares of government-owned railway companies – Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Ircon International – were trading with healthy gains on Tuesday amid reports of their merger.
RVNL share price moved higher by 4.4 per cent to ₹269.8 per share on the BSE, while Ircon share price gained 5.3 per cent to ₹125 per share in the intraday trade. At 10:03 AM, both the railway shares were 4 per cent higher each as against a 1.6 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.
RVNL-Ircon merger news update
Investors, on Tuesday, moved to buy shares of railway companies RVNL, and Ircon International hoping to benefit from the likely merger synergies.
According to Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, the government is possibly looking to consolidate the railway sector, on lines of public sector banks (PSBs).
“By and large, its a positive move. The merged entity would be able to raise funds at competitive rates, execute projects faster, and see better decision making,” he said.
As a strategy, incumbent investors, he advised, may hold the stocks while new investors may buy on dips rather than chasing the momentum.
On the bourses, RVNL shares have declined nearly 16 per cent over the past one month and 26 per cent, so far, in 2026.
Ircon International shares, meanwhile, have also slipped 16 per cent in a month, but have tumbled 30 per cent year-to-date.
By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 10 per cent this year. =================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.