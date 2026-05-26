RVNL falls 4% after 60% decline in Q4 profit; analyst against fresh buying

RVL share price today: Shares of state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) dropped over 4 per cent in morning deals on Monday after the company reported a 60 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit for Q4 FY26. The stock hit a low of ₹251.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:45 AM, the stock had recovered to trade 2.5 per cent lower at ₹265.30. Around 6 million shares of the Navratna railway PSU changed hands in the first 30 minutes of trade.

The railway stock has underperformed over the past year. According to NSE data, it has declined 13 per cent over the past month, compared with a marginal 0.6 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. So far in 2026, the stock is down 26 per cent, while the Nifty index has slipped 8 per cent.

Over the past year, RVNL shares have fallen 36 per cent, versus a nearly 4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index. RVNL Q4 results For the January to March quarter of FY26, RVNL reported nearly 60 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹187.07 crore despite a marginal increase in its revenue. The railway company had earned a profit of ₹455.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, the PAT was down around 40 per cent. RVNL's revenue from operations increased by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,695.91 crore in the reporting quarter. The firm had reported a revenue of ₹6,427.1 crore in the Q4 of FY2025.

The firm's other income in Q4FY26 declined by more than 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹85 crore. The same figure stood at ₹187.3 crore in Q4FY25. RVNL said that the share of profit of joint ventures and associate for the reporting period stood at just ₹4.07 crore, down from ₹48.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago and ₹56.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Further, RVNL also accounted the closure of its JV company Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL CJSC in Kyrgyzstan (Central Asia Region). The company’s total expenses during the quarter under review came in higher at ₹6,535 crore, compared with ₹6,081 crore in the year-ago period and ₹4,386 crore in the previous quarter. Expenses increased 7 per cet annually and 49 per cent sequentially due to material consumption, employee benefits and finance costs.The firm's other income in Q4FY26 declined by more than 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹85 crore. The same figure stood at ₹187.3 crore in Q4FY25.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates RVNL dividend 2026 Meanwhile, the board of RVNL has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.71 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value of ₹10 each of the company for the financial year 2025-26 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM, the company said in a filing. RVNL stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said that RVNL has remained in a bearish-to-sideways consolidation phase for more than a year. Technically, the stock continues to trade in a lower top - lower bottom formation, indicating a weak trend. It is also trading below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, placed around ₹280 and ₹300 respectively, which are likely to act as strong resistance or supply zones in the near term.