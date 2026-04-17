Rail Vikas Nigam share price: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), a state-owned rail infrastructure company, were in high demand on the bourses on Friday, April 17, after the company announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a domestic railway order worth nearly ₹968 crore.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price soared 6.11 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹311.85 per share on the NSE. The stock, however, remains 30 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹447.8 per share on the NSE, scaled on May 20, 2025.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE That said, although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher during the session. At 12:29 PM, RVNL shares were quoted at ₹303.68, up 3.2 per cent from the previous close of ₹293.89 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,284.40, up 87.65 points or 0.36 per cent. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹63,138 crore. The stock has surged over 14 per cent in the last three sessions.

Rail Vikas Nigam bags order worth ₹968 crore On Thursday, RVNL announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a key Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract awarded by East Coast Railway. The project comprises the construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Nergundi-Barang (22 km) and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram (363 km) on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, covering a total length of 385 km. READ | Gold stocks shine, up 37% in April before Akshaya Tritiya; Chart check here According to the company's regulatory filing, RVNL will undertake the construction of several major bridges, including Bridge No. 539 (16x30.5 m open web steel girder over the Birupa River), Bridge No. 544 (32x65.84 m over the Mahanadi River), Bridge No. 553 (18x45.70 m over the Kathjori River), and Bridge No. 557 (20x45.70 m over the Kuakhai River) as a part of the project.