Sahajanand Medical IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, review & subscription

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Sahajanand Medical Technologies' ₹475.48 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Thursday. The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS), which means all the proceeds will go to the selling stakeholders.
Analysts suggested subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective, as they see improvement in the growth outlook going ahead, even though near-term pressure is likely.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO Subscription Details
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscription was nil
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscription was at 0.03 times
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscription was at 0.1 times
Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO price band, lot size
Sahajanand Medical Technologies has set the price band for the primary issue at ₹327 to ₹344 per share. The lot size is 43, which means that retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹14,792 to subscribe to the IPO.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies derives 74 per cent of its revenue from global markets as it has its presence in 77 countries, indicating significant room for long-term growth, Anand Rathi said in an IPO note. Its leading position in the domestic drug-eluting stents market further points to the possibility of future growth,
The company also has a diversified portfolio which comprises drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, TAVI systems and occluders. Strong intellectual property, clinical evidence and regulatory approvals across multiple international markets support the varied portfolio, according to the brokerage.
“At the upper price band, the company is valued at 50.6x FY26 P/E and 21.6x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹34,996 million,” said Anand Rathi.
Meanwhile, the brokerage said that Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ profitability could be impacted in the near term due to the company’s exposure to regulatory approvals, pricing controls, competitive pressures, and ongoing investments in research.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) of Sahajanand Medical Technologies was quoted at ₹41, indicating a listing price of ₹385 and a gain of 11.92 per cent.
About Sahajanand Medical Technologies
Sahajanand Medical Technologies was established in 2001 and became India’s leading cardiovascular device manufacturer. The company manufactures, develops, and commercialises cardiovascular devices in two key segments — Vascular Intervention (VI) and Structural Heart (SH). Drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) systems and occluders are some of the company’s offerings.
Sahajanand Medical Technologies also focuses on research and development with dedicated R&D facilities in India and Thailand.
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