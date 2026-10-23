Sahajanand Medical shares make positive debut, list at 8% premium

Shares of Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd, a manufacturer of cardiac stents, made a positive debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at a premium of up to 8 per cent over the issue price and delivering modest gains to IPO investors.

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹371.15, up ₹27.15, or 7.89 per cent, over the issue price of ₹344. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹368.05, marking a gain of ₹24.05, or 6.99 per cent.

The stock later pared some of its listing gains and was trading at ₹371.05 on BSE.

At the listing price, Sahajanand Medical Technologies commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3,741.11 crore, according to BSE data.