Sai Life Science surges 8% in two days; stock hits new high in weak market

Sai Life Science share price movement

Sai Life Science hit a new high of ₹1,578, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals, extending its previous day’s up move, on healthy business outlook. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.71 per cent at 76,394 at 10:46 AM.

The average trading volume at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company rallied 8 per cent. In the past month, it surged 19 per cent, against a 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past seven months, the stock zoomed 80 per cent.

Why Sai Life Science outperform market? Sai Life Science carries out contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDM) activities for customers engaged in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) market is progressing rapidly. Increasing outsourcing intensity among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, together with integrated Contract Research Organization (CRO) - contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partnerships, continues to drive market growth. Companies are increasingly diversifying their supply chains and manufacturing networks, while long-term strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly prevalent. India is also emerging as a preferred destination for pharmaceutical outsourcing, supported by increasing R&D activities.

India's CRDMO sector is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing global pharmaceutical outsourcing and rising demand for biologic medicines. The domestic CRDMO market is estimated at $3.4–4.0 billion for CY2025. This expansion reflects the increasing global outsourcing of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing activities to Indian service providers offering cost-effective, high-quality solutions. The sector benefits from a strong foundation of scientific expertise, cost-efficient operations and an extensive network of USFDA-approved manufacturing facilities, enabling Indian companies to cater effectively to global pharmaceutical innovators, Sai Life Science said in its FY26 annual report. The market is projected to register a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15–16 per cent between calendar year 2026 and CY2035. This expansion is expected to drive the industry's growth to $7–9 billion by CY2030 and further to $14–18 billion by CY2035.

Growing demand for advanced therapies, including Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), cell and gene therapies, peptides and high-potency APIs, is driving the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities. These therapies create higher-value opportunities for CRDMOs, the company said. Jefferies’ India CRDMO performance review The CRDMO sector collectively delivered 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, the highest in the past 7 quarters, led by firms such as Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, and Sai Life. Total sales (including non-CRDMO segments) were also robust, growing 14 per cent YoY. Overall, industry commentary remained bullish for FY27, supported by healthy growth outlook. Sai Life’s beat was driven by 24 per cent YoY growth in CRO and margin gains, analysts at Jefferies said in the CRDMO sector report.