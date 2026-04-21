SAIL hits 15-year high, up 17% so far in April; brokerages remain upbeat

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price

Share price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) hit an over 15-year high at ₹177.70, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on a healthy business outlook. Thus far in the month of April, the stock rallied 17 per cent.

The stock price of the state-owned steel company now quotes at its highest level since January 2011. Today, the market price of SAIL surpassed its previous high of ₹175.65 touched in May 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹292.50 on December 13, 2007.

Brokerages remain upbeat on SAIL

SAIL is a government-owned entity and one of India’s largest steelmakers, having crude steel capacity of ~20 MTPA. The company operates five integrated steel plants i.e. Bhilai Steel plant, Durgapur Steel plant, Rourkela Steel plant, Bokaro Steel plant, and IISCO Steel plant.

Despite being the world’s 2nd largest consumer of finished steel, India’s per capita consumption remains relatively low at ~103 kg (vs global average of ~215 kg). To support infrastructure development, the government has set a target of achieving 300 million tonne (MT) of crude steel capacity and increasing per capita consumption to 160 kg by FY31. Leveraging its extensive industry experience, SAIL has outlined a roadmap to expand its crude steel capacity from 20 MTPA to 35 MTPA by FY31. As part of this plan, the company aims to increase capacity at its IISCO plant from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA by FY29, at a capex outlay of ₹36,000 crore. Additionally, SAIL is undertaking brownfield expansions through debottlenecking across its integrated steel plants.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates | Top Gainers Today | Top Losers Today Analysts at ICICI Securities estimate consolidated sales volumes at SAIL to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent over FY25-28E, reaching 21.5 MT in FY28E vs 17.9 MT in FY25. SAIL reported a ~₹4,500/tonne of EBITDA in Q3FY26, reflecting a decline of only ~₹660/tonne QoQ, the lowest among domestic steel players, driven by cost optimisation and inventory liquidation. Going ahead, with domestic steel prices witnessing a sharp recovery (up >₹ 5,000/tonne) post government’s imposition of 12 per cent safeguard duty in mid-December 2025, analysts expect domestic steel players to witness healthy improvement in profitability with gains to some extent capped by recent rise in coking coal prices (up ~₹1,500/tonne QoQ).

With safeguard duty led steel price hike, favourable demand tailwinds, and focus on cost optimization, SAIL is expected to deliver improved performance ahead, ICICI Securities said in the March 2026 company update report . With supportive valuations (trades at 6x EV/EBITDA on FY28E, lowest amongst its peers), analysts assign a BUY rating on SAIL with a target price of ₹200, valuing it at 7x on FY28E EV/EBITDA. SAIL has strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by ~₹7,000 crore in 9MFY26, including repayments in January, bringing debt-to-equity near ~0.6x and lowering interest costs, while prioritizing further debt reduction even amid rising capex. SAIL’s outlook remains positive, supported by strong steel demand and price recovery, driving profitability, while advancing its large-scale capacity expansion program, analysts at Geojit Investments said in Q3 result update. The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ rating on SAIL with a target price of ₹199 per share.

Foreign institutional investors hike stake for fifth straight quarter Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in SAIL for the fifth straight quarter. According to shareholding pattern data disclosed by SAIL at the end of the March 2026 quarter, FIIs increased their stake in the company by 0.5 percentage points to 5 per cent from 4.5 per cent at the end of December 2025 quarter. FIIs held 3.8 per cent holding in September 2025 quarter, 3.7 per cent in June 2025 quarter, 3.2 per cent in March 2025 quarter and 2.6 per cent in December 2024 quarter, data shows.