SAIL, Kaynes, Dixon: How to trade these buzzing stocks? Ajit Mishra decodes

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking expects SAIL to rally to ₹240, and Dixon Technologies past ₹13,000-mark; whereas, he cautions Kaynes Technology could crack to ₹2,500 if it breaks key support.

Buzzing stocks: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that SAIL and Dixon Technologies could rally higher, while Kaynes may see further downside going ahead. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)