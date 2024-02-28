Home / Markets / News / Sales of listed private non-financial firms rose 5.5% in Q3: RBI data

Sales of listed private non-financial firms rose 5.5% in Q3: RBI data

Among the major industries, sales of chemical companies declined 13.5 per cent, excluding which sales growth of manufacturing companies stood at 6.4 per cent

Operating profit margin of listed non-financial companies improved across major sectors and stood at 16.5 per cent in the 2023 December quarter. It was at 14.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales of listed private non-financial companies grew 5.5 per cent in the three months ended December 2023 from 4.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, according to official data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the third quarter of 2023-24 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,842 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Growth (y-o-y) in aggregate sales of 1,685 listed private manufacturing companies moderated further to 3.7 per cent during Q3:2023-24 (4.2 per cent in the previous quarter)," the apex bank said.

Among the major industries, sales of chemical companies declined 13.5 per cent, excluding which sales growth of manufacturing companies stood at 6.4 per cent.

Information Technology (IT) sector witnessed further deceleration in sales growth (y-o-y) to 3.2 per cent from 5.9 per cent in the previous quarter and 19.4 per cent a year ago.

Non-IT services companies remained on high growth trajectory with sales rising 12.9 per cent (y-o-y) in the 2023 December quarter over and above 19.9 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On expenditure, RBI said that in tune with deceleration in sales growth, expenses of manufacturing companies recorded lower rise of 4.1 per cent (y-o-y) in October-December period of 2023 as compared to 12 per cent increase in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

Further, operating profit margin of listed non-financial companies improved across major sectors and stood at 16.5 per cent in the 2023 December quarter. It was at 14.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Equity investors make best returns amid falling interest rates: UBS

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 22.19 times on second day of offer

Sebi proposes further exemptions of granular disclosures for selected FPIs

Equity investors become poorer by Rs 6 trillion as stock markets crash

Sebi mulls relaxing enhanced disclosure framework for certain FPIs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiafinance sectorRBI

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story