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Samco launches global investing; Prime Litmus fund, ADIA stake sale

Samco Securities enters global investing with a GIFT City licence, offering Indian investors access to US stocks and ETFs through its trading platform

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2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
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Samco launches global investing via GIFT City 
Domestic brokerage Samco Securities has announced the launch of a global investing platform to enable domestic investors to invest in US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds after receiving a broker-dealer licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority in GIFT City. The brokerage will offer access to international equities through its trading app under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, joining a growing list of domestic financial firms seeking to tap rising investor interest in overseas markets. This comes amid increasing demand for portfolio diversification among Indian investors, driven by concerns around geopolitical uncertainty, rupee depreciation and concentration risks associated with investing solely in domestic markets.  
Prime Litmus launches ₹1,000 cr real estate fund 
Prime Litmus Investment Management has launched Real Estate Opportunities Fund, a category-II alternative investment fund that aims to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, including a base corpus of ₹750 crore and a green shoe option of ₹250 crore. Prime Litmus Investment Management is a joint venture between Prime Research and Advisory, a subsidiary of Prime Securities, and Litmus Global Services.  
ADIA arm pares 2.3% stake in Lenskart  
An investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has sold a 2.3 per cent stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart through a block deal to mop up ₹1,960 crore domestic mutual funds and institutional investors lapped up the shares. Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an ADIA-controlled investment vehicle, offloaded 40 million shares at ₹490 apiece, according to exchange data.
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Topics :GIFT CitySecuritiesfinancial services

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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