Same store sales, buyer growth lift jewellery majors in March quarter

Robust same-store sales growth (SSSG) helped listed jewellery majors record better-than-expected top-line growth in the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26). Along with higher average ticket sizes, an improvement in buyer growth is signalling a demand recovery. While Kalyan Jewellers India rose 7.5 per cent to ₹445, market leader Titan Company gained about 6.2 per cent to ₹4,492 at the close on Wednesday.

Growth for Titan was led by the jewellery segment, which reported domestic revenue growth of 46 per cent, excluding bullion sales. The outperformance was driven by Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and beYon from House of Titan. Most brokerages had expected the company to deliver growth in the 40-42 per cent range. Secondary (retail) sales were up 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by Tanishq and Mia.

The growth in jewellery sales was driven by a 48 per cent jump in like-for-like (LFL) sales, as gold prices surged 80 per cent over the year-ago period. In addition to higher average ticket sizes, growth was also supported by high single-digit buyer growth. Buyer growth in Q4FY26 follows a flat performance in the preceding three quarters of FY26.

Within sub-segments, studded jewellery grew in the early thirties, while plain gold saw growth in the mid-thirties. The company reported a near-trebling of coin sales Y-o-Y.