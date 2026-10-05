Sammaan Capital Q2 disbursements up 55% QoQ; stock jumps 5% intraday trade

Here's why Ventura Securities sees Sammaan Capital as a turnaround story

Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) is a housing-finance-led NBFC now backed by International Holding Company (IHC) which holds a 43.5 per cent stake post its ₹8,850 crore capital infusion highlights Ventura Securities in its stock coverage report dated September 23, 2026.The brokerage sees IHC's strategic investment in Sammaan Capital as a turning point, which in turn triggered AA+ rating upgrades from CRISIL, CARE, and ICRA, and unlocked access to lower-cost borrowings. It believes the company is transitioning from a wholesale-heavy, distressed lender into a retail-granularized, well-capitalized franchise - marking a structural shift from survival to sustainable growth.Going ahead, total advances are expected to scale from ₹33,899 crore in FY26 to ₹89,516 crore by FY29E, implying a ~38 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), while assets under management (AUM) is projected to grow from ₹53,160 crore to ₹1,27,880 crore (~34 per cent CAGR), reflecting both on-balance-sheet expansion and continued co-lending/DA participation.Borrowings are projected to rise at a more measured ~22 per cent CAGR, from ₹44,314 crore to ₹80,645 crore, indicating improving capital efficiency as growth outpaces funding requirements - supported by a comfortable starting capital base (CAR ~20.2 per cent, Tier I ~20.15 per cent), the brokerage said."Most notably, profit after tax (PAT) is projected to swing from a loss of ₹7,598.30 crore to a profit of ₹3,706 crore by FY29E, marking the company's return to sustainable earnings.Analysts at Ventura Securities believe that Sammaan Capital has moved past its distressed phase into what they view as an early-stage re-rating opportunity, where strengthening profitability, IHC-led capital and governance support, and improving asset quality together underpin the investment case.The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and a price target of ₹377.70 per share over the next 24 months. This implies a potential upside of around 183 per cent from current levels. Among the key risks, the brokerage flags: Rapid retail/MSME-LAP scale-up without matching underwriting discipline risks seasoning-led delinquencies, impacting GNPA and credit costs.