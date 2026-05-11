Samvardhana Motherson can rally another 15%, says Choice Equity Broking

(Image source: Choice Equity Broking)

"The stock continues to trade above key EMA levels, reflecting sustained bullish momentum and strength in trend continuation," the report stated.As a trading strategy, analysts at Choice Broking believe that the stock has a strong support placed around ₹118 on the downside, which also aligns with the 20-Week EMA support zone, and is likely to act as a key demand area.Analysts add that key momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI near 61 showing arebound from the midpoint and trending higher, signalling improving momentum.The brokerage firm recommends that long (buy) positions can be considered at current levels and on dips towards ₹129. On the upside, analysts have projected target levels of ₹145 - ₹152. The higher-end of the projected target zone implies a potential upside of around 15 per cent from current levels for the stock.The analysts, however, caution that a decisive breach below this support zone, mentioned above, may indicate further decline and weakening of the ongoing bullish structure.