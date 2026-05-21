Samvardhana Motherson gains 5% to 52-wk high on Q4; ICICI Sec raises target

Samvardhana Motherson share price today: Shares of auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International surged nearly 5 per cent in trade today to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company reported a 46 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

The stock opened higher, extending gains for a third consecutive session, at ₹136.02 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares climbed to an intraday high of ₹138.07, which also marked a new 52-week high.

Samvardhana Motherson shares have outperformed the broader market over the past week, rallying nearly 10 per cent compared with a 0.35 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. So far in 2026, the stock has advanced 13 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 9 per cent.

The Nifty Next 50 constituent has delivered a return of 40 per cent over the past year and an impressive 157 per cent over three years. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has fallen 4.3 per cent in the past year and gained 31 per cent over the three-year period. As of 11 AM, Samvardhana Motherson shares were trading firmly in the green to quote near the day's high at ₹137.80, up 4.3 per cent, with 33 million equities changing hands, according to NSE data. The counter was also among the top gainers of the Nifty Next 50 index.

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 result For the January to March quarter of FY2026 , the company reported a 46 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,561.56 crore, driven by robust performance across businesses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,072.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Samvardhana Motherson share price target Meanwhile, ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Samvardhana Motherson shares after the Q4 results and raised the target price to ₹170 from ₹145, based on 22x FY28E EPS vs. 20x earlier on rising mix of non-auto segment. The firm's consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹34,309.31 crore against ₹31,409.39 crore in the year-ago period.

The target implies an upside of 29 per cent from Wednesday's closing of ₹132.17. Analysts at ICICI Securities said that Samvardhana Motherson's operating performance was ahead of estimate in the March quarter. Outlook for global LV/CV volume has improved, led by new platform/model launches from global OEMs. This bodes well for the company's content growth and profitability. Samvardhana Motherson's well-diversified business model, strong customer relationships and powertrain agnostic portfolio position the company favourably, helping it navigate global uncertainties better vs. peers, the brokerage said. CHECK Q4 Results Today Samvardhana Motherson FY27 capex On the company's ₹6,000 crore capex plan for FY27, the brokerage said while 50 per cent is for growth capex, the remaining is towards non-auto segment. The company has planned four new greenfield plants (two each for Wiring Harness and logistics), taking its total greenfield plants to 16, at various stages of completion. Samvardhana Motherson dividend 2026, fundraise Samvardhana Motherson said that its board has also approved raising of ₹5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Also, the non-auto segments (led by consumer electronics and aerospace) are expected to see a strong ramp-up, backed by a rising order backlog, analysts noted and raised FY27-28E Ebitda by 8–9 per cent.On the company's ₹6,000 crore capex plan for FY27, the brokerage said while 50 per cent is for growth capex, the remaining is towards non-auto segment. The company has planned four new greenfield plants (two each for Wiring Harness and logistics), taking its total greenfield plants to 16, at various stages of completion.