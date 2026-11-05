Samvat 2082: IPO fundraise crosses ₹2-trillion mark for the first time ever

India’s mainboard IPO market scaled a new high during Samvat 2028, with fundraising hit the ₹2.12-trillion mark in the November 2025-October 2026 period. The amount raised was higher than in any comparable 12-month period as per Prime Database.

Notably, Samvat 2082 also saw two mega IPO, namely Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange of India. While NSE’s ₹22,561.57 crore offering became India’s second-largest IPO, Jio followed with a ₹30,213 crore offering, the largest in the country’s history.

The fund raising during the period under review, according to Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza, was led by domestic liquidity

ALSO READ: Diwali cheer ahead? Analysts see Sensex, Nifty at new highs in next Samvat Of the total amount raised in the primary market in Samvat 2022, the two mega IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms alone raised nearly ₹52,800 crore, accounting for over 30 per cent of the amount raised through IPOs in Samvat 2082, said Sumeet Lath, Associate Director and Co-Head - ECM Execution, Anand Rathi Advisors.

Samvat 2082: IPO performance During Samvat 2082 (October 21, 2025, to November 4, 2026 for which the data is available), the mainboard IPO market saw 129 issues, which together raised ₹2.12 trillion. Of this, ₹99,917 crore came through fresh capital, while ₹1.12 trillion was raised through offer for sale (OFS). The average listing-day return, based on closing prices against issue prices, stood at 14.29 per cent, data shows. Of the 129 IPOs, 89 closed at or above their issue price on listing, while 40 ended below it, according to Prime Database. The SME IPO segment recorded 238 issues in Samvat 2082, mobilising ₹10,511 crore. Fresh capital accounted for ₹9,913 crore, while OFS contributed ₹599 crore. The average listing-day return stood at 11.91 per cent. Of the 238 SME listings, 140 closed at or above their offer price, while 98 ended below the issue price.

ALSO READ: Markets in Samvat 2083: 6 key risks D-St should watch out for in new year The average listing gain for mainboard IPOs edged up to 14.13 per cent in November 2025-October 2026 from 13.34 per cent in the previous corresponding period. Of the 123 issues covered in the latest period, 85 closed at or above their offer price on listing, while 38 ended below it. In the year-ago period, 73 of 107 issues closed at or above the offer price. IPO pipeline The road ahed for the primary markets, according to the available data remains sizeable. As of October 30, 2026, a total of 116 companies had received Sebi approval for their IPOs, with the approvals still valid. Their estimated issue size stood at ₹1,99,830 crore, according to Prime Database.