Sansera soars 16%, hits new high; what's driving auto parts stock?

Sansera Engineering share price

Share price of Sansera Engineering hit a new high of ₹2,875, as the stock soared 16 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong operational performance for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26)

The stock price of the auto parts & equipments company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,672.90 touched on April 28, 2026.

At 10:03 AM; Sansera was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹2,799, as compared to 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.3 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What's driving Sansera Engineering stock price? Sansera, known for developing complex and critical precision engineered components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors over multiple decades, reported healthy performance both on the topline front as well as margins front. In Q4FY26, the company delivered a growth of 18.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in domestic business, whereas the international business delivered a growth of 47 per cent YoY. Exports to other counties almost doubled during the quarter primarily driven by the Semiconductor business. Exports to the US grew by 25.9 per cent YoY, supported mainly by the Non-Auto segment and Passenger vehicles.

The Non-Auto segment continued its strong growth momentum, registering a robust growth of 70.5 per cent YoY, primary driver being aerospace, defense, and semiconductor (ADS) segment, which more-than-doubled on a YoY basis. This healthy growth momentum shall continue going ahead, Sansera said. CHECK Q4 Results Today The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 28 per cent YoY at ₹998.70 crore. Profit after tax more-than-doubled to ₹123.1 crore from ₹59.2 crore in Q4FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) jumped 52 per cent YoY at ₹192.9 crore. The reported Ebitda margins expanded 300 bps to 19.3 per cent from 16.3 per cent.

Sansera Engineering - Management Commentary Despite navigating a macro environment marked by global tariff disruptions, geopolitical volatility, and export headwinds in select segments, Sansera delivered record revenues & margins and made significant strategic progress across every dimension of the company’s business. As on March 2026, Sansera’s unexecuted order backlog for ADS business stood at ₹4,463.8 crore. Favourable demand trends, coupled with global supply chain realignment and a strengthening domestic manufacturing ecosystem, continue to expand the opportunity landscape, where the company’s early mover advantage positions it strongly, the management said. Brokerage view on Sansera International business saw it’s highest-ever quarter revenues largely driven by semiconductor business (part of ADS segment). Its cumulative order book as of FY26 end is pegged at ~₹1,920 crore (peak revenues to be attained in about 3 years), down from ₹2,410 crore as of December 2025 end and was the only muted part from the results, ICICI Securities said in a note.