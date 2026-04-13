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Sarda Energy gains 5% after HDFC Sec initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Stock up 14% year-to-date even as Nifty has declined nearly 9%

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The stock ended at Rs 583, up Rs 28.4, or 5.12 per cent on the NSE, even as the Nifty 50 index declined nearly a per cent.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
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Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals gained more than 5 per cent on Monday after domestic brokerage HDFC Securities initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ recommendation.
The stock settled at ₹ 583 on the NSE, up ₹ 28.4, or 5.12 per cent, even as the Nifty 50 index declined nearly a per cent.
 
On a year-to-date basis, Sarda Energy has gained over 14 per cent, outperforming the Nifty, which is down around 9 per cent.
 
HDFC Securities cited the company’s diversified business model, improving operational leverage and favourable demand outlook as key positives.
 
The brokerage has set a ‘base’ and ‘bear’ case target price of ₹ 610 and ₹664, respectively, positioning the stock as an attractive mid-cap industrial pick. The target is based on 10–12 times FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda.
 
“Our projections incorporate realistic revenue growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over FY25-28, fuelled by volume accretion and pricing stability, alongside aggressive Ebitda expansion at 20 per cent year-on-year through cost optimisations, operational efficiencies, and economies of scale from brownfield projects. Profit growth is expected to accelerate further to 28 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by deleveraging, tax efficiencies, and higher contribution from value-added products, positioning Sarda Energy to deliver superior returns amid moderating steel prices and improving power utilisation rates,” said the brokerage.
 
Headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Sarda Energy is a vertically integrated player with operations across steel manufacturing, ferroalloys, mining and power generation. 
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Topics :Stock MarketMarket newsStock AnalysisSarda Energy & MineralsHDFC Securities

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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