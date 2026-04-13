Sarda Energy gains 5% after HDFC Sec initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals gained more than 5 per cent on Monday after domestic brokerage HDFC Securities initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ recommendation.

The stock settled at ₹ 583 on the NSE, up ₹ 28.4, or 5.12 per cent, even as the Nifty 50 index declined nearly a per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, Sarda Energy has gained over 14 per cent, outperforming the Nifty, which is down around 9 per cent.

HDFC Securities cited the company’s diversified business model, improving operational leverage and favourable demand outlook as key positives.

The brokerage has set a ‘base’ and ‘bear’ case target price of ₹ 610 and ₹664, respectively, positioning the stock as an attractive mid-cap industrial pick. The target is based on 10–12 times FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda.