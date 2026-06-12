SAT defers hearing on FPIs' appeal against Sebi proceedings to June 22

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday adjourned to June 22 the hearing on an appeal filed by five foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The FPIs — LTS Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, Asia Investment Corporation (Mauritius), APMS Investment Fund, and Albula Investment Fund — were among the entities named by now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research in its 2023 report on the Adani Group.