Home / Markets / News / SAT defers hearing on FPIs' appeal against Sebi proceedings to June 22

SAT defers hearing on FPIs' appeal against Sebi proceedings to June 22

The Securities Appellate Tribunal deferred hearing on an appeal by five foreign portfolio investors challenging alleged procedural lapses in Sebi's adjudication proceedings

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
premium
Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi)
Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday adjourned to June 22 the hearing on an appeal filed by five foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
The FPIs — LTS Investment Fund, Cresta Fund, Asia Investment Corporation (Mauritius), APMS Investment Fund, and Albula Investment Fund — were among the entities named by now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research in its 2023 report on the Adani Group.
 
The appeal relates to alleged procedural lapses in Sebi's ongoing adjudication proceedings against the FPIs. The entities have contended that the regulator failed to provide adequate reasons for initiating adjudication proceedings despite having considered their responses to the show-cause notices.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhan launches US stocks, ETFs investing for Indians via GIFT City route

Stock Market Close: Sensex surges 1,695 pts, Nifty ends at 23,623 on hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Sensex rises 1,700 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,600: Key reasons here

Should you sell in the market rally today? What analysts suggest

NLC India shares jump 4% after winning Ministry of Mines mineral block

Topics :SEBISecurities Appellate TribunalForeign Portfolio Investors

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story