SAT upholds Sebi order against Sahara group firm in ₹14,106-crore OFCD case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld regulatory action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Sahara India Commercial Corporation (SICCL). The tribunal dismissed appeals filed by the company and its directors in connection with the alleged illegal issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The case relates to an October 2018 order passed by Sebi directing the company to refund the money raised through the debentures, disclose details of its inventory, and debarring certain officials from accessing the securities market.

In an order dated March 9, a three-member SAT bench ruled that the OFCDs issued by SICCL between 1998 and 2008 constituted a public offer, bringing them within Sebi’s regulatory jurisdiction.

According to the tribunal, SICCL mobilised around ₹14,106 crore from nearly 19.8 million investors through these debentures during the period. The bench held that such a large-scale mobilisation of funds from millions of investors could not be treated as a private placement, as claimed by the company. The tribunal observed that following amendments to the Companies Act in 2000, any offer made to 50 or more persons would be deemed a public issue, requiring compliance with listing and disclosure norms applicable to public offerings. SAT also rejected Sahara’s contention that most of the funds had already been repaid to investors. The tribunal noted that the company failed to provide credible evidence of such repayments, adding that a chartered accountant’s certificate alone was insufficient to establish that funds had been returned to nearly 20 million investors.