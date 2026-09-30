Savita Oil Tech zooms 200% in 9 months; what’s driving lubricant stock?

Savita Oil Technologies share price movement

The share price of Savita Oil Technologies (SOTL) zoomed 20 per cent to ₹862.80, hitting a new high on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade on a healthy business outlook.

In September, the stock price of the lubricant company outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, against a 5.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . In the past nine months, it zoomed 200 per cent, compared to a near 15 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

At 09:32 AM, SOTL quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹777.35 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 72,657. The counter saw huge trading volume with a combined 2 million shares changing hands in first 17 minutes of trade on the BSE and the NSE.

Savita Oil Technologies – strong Q1 performance SOTL is a leading manufacturer of specialty petroleum products. The company has two major segments: Petroleum Specialty Oils and Lubricating Oils, contributing 73 per cent and 26 per cent to total sales respectively. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 22,700; Nifty IT rises 2% For the April to June 2026 quarter, the company reported record quarterly performance with the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,513 crore and profit before tax of ₹387 crore, representing year-on-year (YoY) growth of 49.2 per cent and 434.7 per cent, respectively. The company recorded double-digit volume growth in the Export and Lubricating Oil businesses on a YoY basis; however, domestic white oil sales recorded a degrowth. The West Asia crisis created uncertainty around feedstock availability and caused logistical challenges at ports, sharply impacting April volumes; however, volumes began normalizing after April.

The quarter witnessed a sharp rise in crude oil and refined product prices, coupled with tightening supply conditions, resulting in a significant price increase in the company’s input feedstocks and across its product portfolio, along with inventory gains during the quarter. The company said it remains optimistic but cautious as it manages a period of significant daily volatility in key feedstock supplies. Savita Oil Technologies – Outlook The company in its FY26 annual report, said the transformer fluids industry is expected to benefit from sustained investments in power generation, transmission infrastructure and renewable energy integration. Increasing deployment of renewable energy assets, grid modernisation and expansion of transmission networks are expected to support long-term demand for transformer fluids across utility and industrial applications.

The industry is also witnessing a shift towards advanced insulating fluids that offer enhanced safety, environmental performance and operational efficiency. Adoption of ester-based transformer fluids across renewable energy projects, data centres, transportation infrastructure and other critical applications presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers with diversified product portfolios. SOTL said it remains focussed on strengthening its leadership position in transformer fluids through customer engagement and technology-led product development. The company’s ability to offer a portfolio encompassing mineral, natural ester and synthetic ester transformer fluids enables it to address evolving customer requirements across diverse applications. Going forward, the management said the company intends to deepen its presence in high-growth applications where safety, sustainability and performance are becoming important in decision-making. Opportunities are again emerging from power infrastructure expansion, renewable energy integration and the ongoing transformation of global electricity networks, it added.