Savita Oil Technologies zooms 37% in 2 days, nears record high; here's why

Savita Oil Technologies share price

Share price of Savita Oil Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹600.05, surging 17 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the lubricants company has zoomed 37 per cent. It was quoting higher for the third straight trading day, soaring 43 per cent during the period. Since April, the market price of Savita Oil Technologies skyrocketed 109 per cent from a level of ₹287 on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹655 on July 9, 2024.

At 10:44 AM; Savita Oil Technologies was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹580.05, as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multi-fold with a combined 8.32 million equity shares representing 12 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Savita Oil Technologies - Q4 & FY26 performance highlights Savita Oil Technologies reported a record performance for both the quarter and for the full year, with total income growing 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) and 14 per cent for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), alongside strong profitability with profit before tax (PBT) increasing 60 per cent for the quarter and 57 per cent annually.

Overall volume for FY26 rose by 17 per cent on YoY basis surpassing the 5,00,000 KL mark for the first time, marking an all-time high sales volume. On annual basis, Transformer Oil, White Oil, and Exports all posted double-digit growth, while Lubricants delivered high single-digit growth. In Q4FY26, double digit volume growth was recorded across all divisions. The Q4 performance was underpinned by robust double-digit volume growth across all divisions. With robust demand, the company continues to operate at optimal levels with improved efficiencies across operations, the management said. Savita Oil Technologies - Outlook The company is continuous focus on strengthening brand recall, expanding distribution in B2C segments and aiming for healthy double-digit growth in India and International markets for the existing business. The company’s focus remains on new business around the central themes of energy transition and developing newer ester and advanced fluids across verticals like Cooling and Renewable Energies.

Savita Oil Technologies in its investor presentation said that the company is well positioned across product portfolio - transformer, industrial, auto and non auto segment. The company said it accelerate expansion of Industrial distribution network is a key pillar for Savsol Growth Strategy. Savsol Ester5 range of automotive lubricants has seen strong market acceptance and is scaling rapidly. Looking ahead, the management said the company remain focused on strengthening its brand, expanding B2C reach, and aims for double-digit growth across domestic and international markets. The company is also actively building new growth engines with a range of new offerings which can bring long term sustainable growth. With rapidly growing Power & Industrial Infrastructure in India, the management sees a significant opportunity for ester-based and other advanced products, positioning the company well to capitalise on the India Growth Story.

Savita Oil Technology is the only global manufacturer of mineral, natural and synthetic ester-based transformer oils. These oils are used as an insulating and cooling medium in distribution transformers, power transformers and instrumentation transformers. The rising Investments over the next decade in transmission segment to support higher generation capacity and rural electrification. The rising demand for modernization of aging grid infrastructure coupled with large scale capacity addition will boost the market, the company said. Savita Oil Technology is the first Indian lubricant company to manufacture the Ester molecule. The Ester molecule is also being currently tested and piloted in some new age applications like EV Cooling for 2 and 3 Wheeler EVs.