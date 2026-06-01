SBI Annual Report FY26: Why Motilal Oswal sees 35% upside in this PSB stock

SBI FY26 Annual Report analysis

State Bank of India (SBI) has released its annual report for 2025-26 financial year (FY26), highlighting the lender's improving asset quality, strong capital position, growing operational efficiency, and robust subsidiary franchise. This, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said, reinforces confidence in the country's largest State Bank of India (SBI) has released its annual report for 2025-26 financial year (FY26), highlighting the lender's improving asset quality, strong capital position, growing operational efficiency, and robust subsidiary franchise. This, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said, reinforces confidence in the country's largest public sector bank (PSB) despite expectations of relatively moderate earnings growth ahead.

The brokerage, in this backdrop, reiterated its 'Buy' rating on SBI stock with a share price target of ₹1,300, calling it its preferred pick among public sector banks.

"Among PSU banks, SBI remains the best play on continued recovery in the Indian economy, with a healthy provision coverage ratio (PCR), Tier-I capital above 13 per cent, a strong liability franchise and improved core operating profitability," the brokerage said.

SBI share price was down 0.11 per cent at 11:40 AM, compared to 0.12-per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. The stock has dropped nearly 10 per cent over the last one month, compared to a 3 per cent fall in the Sensex index. Here are the key takeaways from SBI's annual report and what they indicate about the bank's outlook: Asset quality remains a key strength SBI's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.49 per cent in FY26, while net NPA declined to 0.39 per cent. The bank maintained a healthy provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 74.4 per cent, reflecting strong provisioning and underwriting standards.

The lender reported slippages of only 0.5 per cent of loans during FY26, while its SMA book stood at just 7 basis points of loans, among the lowest in the industry. MOFSL expects SBI’s GNPA ratio and NNPA ratio at 1.4 per cent and 0.4 per cent by FY28, while credit costs are seen at average 43 basis points (bps) over FY27-28. Comfortable capital buffers support growth The annual report points to a strong capital position, with SBI ending FY26 with a tier-I ratio of 13.1 per cent, CET-1 ratio of 12.3 per cent, and overall capital adequacy ratio of 15.4 per cent.

The bank's risk-weighted asset (RWA) density also declined to around 52 per cent, indicating a reduction in the riskiness of its balance sheet. Technology-led productivity gains continue SBI's efforts to improve efficiency through technology adoption are yielding results. Business per branch rose to ₹530 crore in FY26 from ₹470 crore a year ago, while business per employee increased to ₹50.6 crore from ₹45.9 crore. These metrics suggest improving operational efficiency and stronger productivity across the branch network. Deposit franchise remains a major advantage According to MOFSL, SBI continues to benefit from a strong and granular liability franchise, with a CASA ratio of around 40 per cent. The concentration of top-20 deposits declined to 4.5 per cent in FY26, underscoring the stability of its deposit base.

The brokerage expects margins to gradually improve as retail deposit mobilisation strengthens and spreads across retail and corporate portfolios expand. "SBI's deposits grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, sustaining the 24 per cent market share, with CASA deposits growing at 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y. With a favorable domestic CD ratio of 73.1 per cent, well below that of peers, SBI is well positioned for sustainable credit growth supported by robust underwriting and a potential corporate capex recovery," MOFSL noted, building in ~11 per cent CAGR in deposits over FY26-28 with a CASA CAGR of 15 per cent. Subsidiaries remain significant value creators SBI's subsidiaries continue to be an important driver of valuation, contributing around 34 per cent of the bank's sum-of-the-parts value, according to MOFSL.