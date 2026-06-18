SBI, BoB, Union Bank: How to trade PSU bank stocks after 15% rally in June?

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking expects up to 15 per cent additional gains in SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India from here.

PSU Banks to buy: Tech analyst sees up to 15% upside in SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.