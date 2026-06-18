SBI, BoB, Union Bank: How to trade PSU bank stocks after 15% rally in June?

Shares of public-sector banks have rallied up to 15 per cent thus far in June after the RBI introduced measures to attract overseas capital and support the Indian banking sector.
The Nifty PSU Bank index
surged over 7 per cent in June so far. Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank and Union Bank rallied in the 10-15 per cent range. SBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Indian Bank gained more than 5 per cent each. Meanwhile, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index rose 2.1 per cent in the same period.
In its bid to attract foreign flows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) temporarily relaxed deposit-rate caps on Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits with tenors of 3 years and above, and on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits with tenors of 3 to 5 years.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk believe that RBI's latest measures to attract foreign currency deposits and overseas borrowings could provide a meaningful near-term boost to the banking system, forex reserves and the Rupee. READ MORE
Given the recent developments, Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking decodes likely trading strategy in SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India stocks.
PSU Bank stocks to buy: Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking recommends SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.
State Bank of India
Current Market Price: ₹1,036
SBI
is showing a constructive recovery on the daily chart after witnessing a strong rebound from its recent lows. The stock has reclaimed its key short-term moving averages and is gradually forming a higher high–higher low structure, indicating improving momentum, says Hitesh Tailor.
The analyst sees improved bullish sentiment at the counter, as he notes that the RSI is placed near 61.25, indicating healthy momentum without entering the overbought territory.
Tailor sees immediate support for SBI stock placed in the ₹980–₹1,000 zone, which coincides with the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support area, followed by stronger support around ₹950, the previous accumulation zone.
"On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near ₹1,050, while a decisive breakout above this level could pave the way towards the next resistance zone around ₹1,120. Sustaining above the ₹980–₹1,000 support band will remain crucial for maintaining the positive bias," explains Tailor. READ | Stocks to buy under ₹50: Analyst recommends Ola Electric, CBI, UCO Bank
Bank of Baroda
Current Market Price: ₹283
BANKBARODA
has given a breakout above a consolidation zone and is sustaining above the rising trendline, indicating improving momentum and renewed buying interest, highlights the analyst from Choice Broking.
"The stock is trading above all key short-to-medium-term moving averages, while RSI is placed around 62.80, remaining above the midpoint and signalling strengthening bullish momentum," he explains.
The analyst believes that if the stock sustains above its immediate resistance zone of ₹285–₹290, it could trigger a fresh upside momentum toward the ₹320–325 range in the coming weeks. This implies a potential 15 per cent upside from current levels.
On the downside, Tailor sees the ₹275–₹270 zone as a crucial support, aligned with the 20/50/100/200-Day EMA cluster and rising trendline support. Below this, the next major support is placed around ₹250–₹255, which has previously acted as a strong demand zone, he adds.
Union Bank of India
Current Market Price: ₹177
UNIONBANK
has recently witnessed a decisive 'Ascending Triangle' breakout on the daily chart, indicating a continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. The stock has moved above its key resistance zone and is sustaining the breakout, reflecting strong buying interest and improving price structure, says Tailor.
The analyst sees support on the downside for the stock in the ₹170–₹165 zone, coinciding with the 20/50/100 EMA cluster and the previous breakout zone. Below this, the next important support is placed near ₹160-163, aligned with the 200-Day EMA.
On the upside, Tailor reckons that the stock could rally toward ₹195-₹200 resistance zone in short-term. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.