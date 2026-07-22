SBI Funds Management has now joined the list of listed asset management companies (AMCs) on Dalal Street, offering investors another play to tap the incredible growth of the Indian equity markets.

Earlier, on July 21, shares of the country's biggest asset manager debuted at ₹613.30 apiece, a 7 per cent premium over the offer price of ₹574, missing expectations as analysts and the grey market had signalled nearly a 16 per cent listing pop. The IPO, valued at ₹9,812.91 crore, had drawn bids for over 5,189 million shares against 124.56 million shares on offer, emerging as one of the most bid-for offers of the year. This, however, complicated the allocation math, with many investors missing the bus for SBI Funds Management.

Yet, the silver lining remains that investors can now sit back and choose whether they should park their money in SBI Funds or if other pedigree players like ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC are formidable candidates worth considering. SBI Funds vs ICICI AMC vs HDFC AMC Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that as financialisation of assets continues to gain momentum in India, AMCs are expected to see further growth in their assets under management (AUM) over the coming quarters. He said that the three top AMCs have strong distribution networks and established brands built over several decades, which are expected to help them continue to perform well in the coming years. SBI AMC, ICICI Pru AMC and HDFC AMC command 40 per cent overall market share.

Given that the three asset managers have seen steady double-digit profit and revenue CAGR over the last three years, valuation has become a deciding factor for analysts. Based on that, SBI Funds emerges as a preferred bet. Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities, said that SBI Funds has a strong scope of appreciation from here on. "To do a 20 per cent CAGR is not difficult on earnings. With this kind of growth, there is still a lot of juice left on the table, and one can look at buying into it," he opined. He said that the pecking order for him is SBI Funds, followed by ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC.

His sentiment is echoed by Bathini as he finds SBI Funds Management "reasonably valued, offering a favourable opportunity for long-term investors." On the other hand, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Mastertrust, said that he continues to prefer HDFC AMC, followed by ICICI Prudential AMC, while SBI Funds Management has the potential to emerge as a strong wealth creator over time. Singh said HDFC AMC has a reputation for delivering consistent profitability, maintaining a high-quality equity-oriented portfolio and generating healthy cash flows. "While the stock usually trades at a premium, investors have been willing to pay for its stable business model and strong execution," he added.