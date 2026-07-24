SBI Funds Management share price movement

Share price of SBI Funds Management , India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), slipped 1 per cent to ₹572.15. The stock dropped below its issue price of ₹574 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals. The stock price of SBI Funds Management declined 8 per cent from its listing day high of ₹625 touched on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

At 10:18 AM, SBI Funds Management was quoting 0.62 per cent lower at ₹574.05, compared to a 1.13 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.8 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

SBI Funds Management’s IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management was subscribed 41.6 times on the last day of the issue, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 140.11 times. Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 22.51 times, retail investors 3.59 times, shareholders 9.51 times, and employees 4.65 times. The company raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment prior to the IPO. Prominent institutional investors - BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Nomura India, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authorithy participated in the anchor allotment. Brokerages view on SBI Funds Management Brokerage firm Equirus Securities expects a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the overall mutual fund AQAAUM over FY26-FY29E, driven by 17 per cent equity AQAAUM CAGR. Revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to grow at 14 per cent and 15 per cent CAGR, respectively.

With a dividend payout ratio of >50 per cent, RoEs are likely to remain above 40 per cent. SBI AMC is one of the strongest franchises in the AMC industry and is well positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds, the brokerage firm said. They initiated coverage on the stock with a 'LONG' rating and a March 2027 target price of ₹627 per share. Key risks include adverse market trends, scheme underperformance and regulatory risks. Backed by the combined strengths of State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi Asset Management, SBI Funds Management has established a dominant position across retail, institutional and alternative asset management segments, supported by one of the broadest distribution franchises in the country. SBI Funds Management emerged as a key beneficiary of the ongoing shift in household savings towards financial assets, aided by its deep penetration across metro as well as B-30 markets, extensive customer reach and strong brand franchise, Systematix Institutional Equities said in its IPO note.