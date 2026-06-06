SBI Mutual Fund buys stakes in 2 Adani group firms for ₹5,747 cr

SBI Mutual Fund on Friday bought stakes in Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions from US-based GQG Partners for ₹5,747 crore through open market transactions.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 1,64,39,984 shares representing nearly a 1.3 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of the Adani Group, according to block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In addition, SBI MF also acquired 63,65,796 shares, amounting to a 0.52 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions.

The shares were picked up in the price range of ₹1,504.80-2,913.40 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹5,747.55 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners, through its affiliate GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, offloaded the same number of shares in the two Adani group companies.