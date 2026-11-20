Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at PhonePe Invest reckons that SBI stock has staged a decisive technical breakout on the daily timeframe, resuming its broader multi-year upward trajectory after an extended period of intermediate range consolidation. Following a corrective retracement from its early 2026 highs above ₹1,200, the stock established a higher cyclical base in the ₹930.00–₹950.00 region before initiating a strong multi-session rally, explains the analyst. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts-, Nifty above 25,550; Apollo Hospital, Max Health top gainers From a technical perspective, Jain highlights that SBI is positioned firmly above all three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) - the 20-, 50- and 200-day EMAs. Going forward, the analyst believes that a sustained close above the ₹1,200-1,240 resistance zone would signal a fresh expansion phase into uncharted price territory. On the downside, Jain flags ₹1,100-1,080 as the key support zone. Punjab National Bank (PNB) Current Market Price: ₹153.58 Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at PhonePe Invest reckons that SBI stock has staged a decisive technical breakout on the daily timeframe, resuming its broader multi-year upward trajectory after an extended period of intermediate range consolidation.Following a corrective retracement from its early 2026 highs above ₹1,200, the stock established a higher cyclical base in the ₹930.00–₹950.00 region before initiating a strong multi-session rally, explains the analyst.From a technical perspective, Jain highlights that SBI is positioned firmly above all three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) - the 20-, 50- and 200-day EMAs.Going forward, the analyst believes that a sustained close above the ₹1,200-1,240 resistance zone would signal a fresh expansion phase into uncharted price territory. On the downside, Jain flags ₹1,100-1,080 as the key support zone.Current Market Price: ₹153.58

PNB too has staged a breakout above its multi-year resistance ceilings around ₹135-145, notes Jain. Going ahead, the analyst sees the ₹160 threshold as the immediate overhead resistance followed by a secondary supply zone in the ₹170-175 territory. On the downside, Jain expects the prior breakout ceiling, which now closely aligns with the rising 20-day EMA at ₹135 to act as the primary structural support floor. Bank of Baroda Current Market Price: ₹284.16 Jain flags that Bank of Baroda has initiated a strong technical recovery on the daily chart, rebounding decisively off multi-month cyclical lows around ₹230-240 levels, to reclaim key trendline benchmarks. The analyst says that a sustained close above the ₹285-290 resistance zone, can shift the focus toward the historical swing high near ₹325. On the downside, he sees immediate support in the ₹250-260 region, where all three EMAs converge. Canara Bank Current Market Price: ₹135.33 PNB too has staged a breakout above its multi-year resistance ceilings around ₹135-145, notes Jain.Going ahead, the analyst sees the ₹160 threshold as the immediate overhead resistance followed by a secondary supply zone in the ₹170-175 territory. On the downside, Jain expects the prior breakout ceiling, which now closely aligns with the rising 20-day EMA at ₹135 to act as the primary structural support floor.Current Market Price: ₹284.16Jain flags that Bank of Baroda has initiated a strong technical recovery on the daily chart, rebounding decisively off multi-month cyclical lows around ₹230-240 levels, to reclaim key trendline benchmarks.The analyst says that a sustained close above the ₹285-290 resistance zone, can shift the focus toward the historical swing high near ₹325. On the downside, he sees immediate support in the ₹250-260 region, where all three EMAs converge.Current Market Price: ₹135.33

Source: InCred Capital Gaurav Bissa, SVP-Equity Research at InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers says that Canara Bank stock is exhibiting an exceptionally bullish secular continuation setup on the weekly timeframe, highlighted by a breakout-and-retest along its multi-decade horizontal resistance zone near the ₹110-115 levels. "This decisive polarity flip from long-term resistance to dynamic support confirms strong institutional demand absorbing supply on dips, setting the stage for an explosive leg higher," reckons Bissa. The analyst is bullish on the stock, and expects an upside target of ₹195, while recommending a stop loss of ₹110. Bank of Maharashtra (MahaBank) Current Market Price: ₹96.46 Source: InCred Capital Bank of Maharashtra showcases a textbook secular bull run on the monthly timeframe, highlighted by a decisive breakout-and-retest above its multi-decade ascending resistance trendline near the ₹70–75 zone that capped every major rally since 2008, 2010, and 2024." says Bissa. "From an Elliott Wave perspective, following the completion of primary Waves 1 and 2 from the 2020 lows and sub-waves (i) and (ii), the stock is now accelerating into the most dynamic, impulsive phase of primary Wave 3, setting the stage for explosive multi-year upside," the analsyt explains. Bissa has projected an upside target of ₹180 for Bank of Maharashtra, and suggests a stop loss to be placed at ₹65. Gaurav Bissa, SVP-Equity Research at InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers says that Canara Bank stock is exhibiting an exceptionally bullish secular continuation setup on the weekly timeframe, highlighted by a breakout-and-retest along its multi-decade horizontal resistance zone near the ₹110-115 levels."This decisive polarity flip from long-term resistance to dynamic support confirms strong institutional demand absorbing supply on dips, setting the stage for an explosive leg higher," reckons Bissa.The analyst is bullish on the stock, and expects an upside target of ₹195, while recommending a stop loss of ₹110.Current Market Price: ₹96.46Bank of Maharashtra showcases a textbook secular bull run on the monthly timeframe, highlighted by a decisive breakout-and-retest above its multi-decade ascending resistance trendline near the ₹70–75 zone that capped every major rally since 2008, 2010, and 2024." says Bissa."From an Elliott Wave perspective, following the completion of primary Waves 1 and 2 from the 2020 lows and sub-waves (i) and (ii), the stock is now accelerating into the most dynamic, impulsive phase of primary Wave 3, setting the stage for explosive multi-year upside," the analsyt explains.Bissa has projected an upside target of ₹180 for Bank of Maharashtra, and suggests a stop loss to be placed at ₹65.