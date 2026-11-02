SBI Q2 preview: NII to rise 11-13%; margin to hold on lower FCNR(B) flows

SBI Q2 results preview: India's largest lender, State Bank of India ( : India's largest lender, State Bank of India ( SBI ), could post a double-digit rise in net interest income (NII) on the back of strong low growth, while margins could remain steady in the September quarter (Q2) on the back of a lower quantum of FCNR(B) flows mobilised.

Analysts further expect SBI to report higher income on the back of stake sale in SBI Mutual Fund and NSE during the quarter under review, which could strengthen provision buffers.

Overall, analysts see a 11-13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in NII, while analysts diverge on the profit trajectory, with some expecting the bottom line to stay unchanged and others seeing up to a 25 per cent rise.

SBI will post its Q2 results on Tuesday, November 3, likely during market trading hours. SBI Q2 preview: Here's what to expect Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) KIE said it expects the operating profit to grow just 5 per cent YoY and PAT to remain unchanged on the back of base quarter impact due to the YES Bank stake sale. It is building in a 13 per cent YoY NII growth to 48,573 crore, led by 18 per cent YoY loan growth. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; RIL shares jump over 8% NIM growth is likely to be flat sequentially at 2.5 per cent amid negligible impact from FCNR deposits mobilized.

"We are building in slower fee income growth and accounting for the stake sale gains from the NSE. We expect slippages to remain low. We have assumed ~10 per cent YoY decline in two recoveries. Credit cost outcome will depend on the extent of buffer creation for ECL (₹3-4 billion each in the past two quarters) and management decision of reversing buffer provisions. Axis Securities SBI said it is expecting the NII to rise 11.7 per cent YoY to 48,027 crore, while PAT could see a 15.6 per cent increase to 23,310 crore, driven by strong growth in advances and deposits. SBI Funds and NSE stake sale gains to support other income, it said.

It further sees margins to be steady, with a comment on NIM recovery a key monitorable. "Credit costs to inch up marginally, Slippages to remain controlled, no challenges visible on asset quality," said analysts. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) MOFSL said that it sees an 11.3 per cent YoY rise in Q2 NII while the profit could grow 25 per cent during the said period. Expect NIMs to dip 3 bps on a sequential basis to 2.83 per cent only amid lower quantum of FCNR(B) flows as a percentage of deposits. Further, provisioning buffers could be strengthened with gains from SBI MF and NSE stake sales.