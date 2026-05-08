State Bank of India (SBI) share crashed over 7 per cent on Friday after the country’s largest public sector bank’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results missed Street estimates. Besides, the lender's slippages saw a sharp spike sequentially, hitting investor sentiment.

SBI’s net interest income (NII) came at ₹44,380 crore, higher by 4.1 per cent over a NII of ₹42,618 crore seen last year. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) contracted to 2.93 per cent from 3.11 per cent in Q3FY26 and 3.14 per cent in Q4FY25. Wholesale NIMs came at 2.81 per cent, down 17bps Q-o-Q and 18bps Q-o-Q.

Though the bank’s net profit was marginally above Street’s estimates, its NII came below expectations. Analysts expected SBI’s NII to rise 6-10 per cent Y-o-Y. Operationally, SBI's operating profit tumbled more-than-expected by 15.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 11.45 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. Pre-provision operating profit came at ₹27,704 crore in the recently concluded quarter.