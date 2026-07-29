SBI raises ₹4,691 crore via AT-I bonds at 7.75%, first issuance in FY27

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday raised ₹4,691 crore through additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds at a cut-off yield of 7.75 per cent, marking the first perpetual bond issuance by a bank this financial year (FY27).

The issue had a base size of ₹3,000 crore and a total issue size of ₹5,000 crore. SBI retained ₹4,691 crore after receiving bids worth more than twice the base issue size.

The bank received 89 bids from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders, including provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds and banks, the bank said in a statement.

The bonds are perpetual in nature, with a call option after five years and on every anniversary thereafter. They are rated AA+ with a stable outlook by CRISIL Ratings and CARE Ratings. “The wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest bank,” C S Setty, Chairman, SBI, said. Based on the response, SBI accepted ₹4,691 crore at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent, payable annually. The bank said the issuance was significant as it enabled SBI to diversify its funding and raise long-term non-equity regulatory capital. AT-1 bonds are debt instruments that are issued by banks to raise money and shore up the capital base. They qualify as Additional Tier-I capital under Basel III norms and are designed to absorb losses during periods of financial stress.

Unlike conventional debt, they have no fixed maturity, although issuers typically have a call option after five years, subject to regulatory approval. Their loss-absorption features make them riskier than conventional bank bonds. The issuance comes as lenders prepare for higher capital requirements over the medium term. Apart from supporting balance-sheet expansion, banks are expected to build additional capital for the phased implementation of the Reserve Bank of India’s Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework and evolving Basel capital requirements. Against this backdrop, AT-I bonds provide banks with perpetual regulatory capital without diluting equity shareholding. SBI had last month announced plans to raise up to ₹60,000 crore through debt instruments in FY27, denominated in rupees and/or other convertible currencies. The fundraising may include long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant AT-I bonds and Tier-II bonds.