SBI dips 1.5% despite all-round Q1 beat: Opportunity to buy PSU stock?

SBI share price: Shares of India's biggest lender, : Shares of India's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), faced selling pressure on Monday, August 10, as investors booked profits following a three-day rally. The stock is up 6 per cent month-to-date amid strong earnings performance, prompting most brokerages to retain bullish views on the counter.

SBI had posted its June quarter (Q1) results during market hours on Friday, ending the session 1.12 per cent higher. However, in trade today, SBI shares slumped 1.5 per cent after opening in the green to hit a low of ₹1,078.60 against the last close of ₹1,096.05.

The PSU banking stock was last trading 0.66 per cent lower at ₹1,088.80 apiece as of 11.02 AM.

SBI Q1 report card SBI reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in the net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, which was above analysts' estimates. Additionally, net interest margins (NIMs) surprised positive, fuelling the net interest income (NII) growth of 15 per cent. NIM improvement was led by reduction in CoF, supported by reducing share of bulk term deposits, while rising share of loans in overall interest-earning assets also aided the margin, driving it to 2.86 per cent in Q1FY27, from 2.89 per cent in the year-ago period. READ MORE

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; Nifty MidCap & Nifty SmallCap near 52-week high Anand Rathi said that its asset quality remains best-in-class with gross and net slippages coming in at 60/31bps, materially better than large private peers (107-180 bps/54-112 bps). Analysts on SBI stock post Q1 results Analysts largely maintained bullish views on SBI shares following the Q1 results, foreseeing a 22 per cent upside from last closing price. Anand Rathi, with the target price of ₹1,337, said that it expects the bank to keep growing ~50-100 bps above system, with RoA/RoE sustaining >1/>15 per cent over the medium-term. SBI remains our high conviction pick amongst the large banks, it said, adding that it maintains a 'BUY' rating on the stock with an SOTP-based target price of ₹1,337, valuing its core operations at 1.5x FY28e P/ABV and subsidiaries at ₹217/share.

JM Financial also has a 'BUY' call as it said that stable-to-improving margins supported by FCNR(B) flow, muted credit cost and healthy growth are expected to drive profitability in FY27. It raised its EPS estimates by 3–5 per cent, expecting the bank to deliver average RoA/RoE of ~1 per cent/14.6 per cent over FY27–28E. It also raised the target price for SBI stock to ₹1,275 (from ₹1,200). ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy shares zoom 10% | Jewellery stocks in focus However, global brokerage Nomura has a 'Neutral' call on the PSU stock as it doesn't see the loan-deposit growth divergence sustaining, and expects FY26-28F loan growth to moderate to 14 per cent (versus 14-17 per cent for large private banks).