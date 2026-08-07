SBI shares gain 3.5% as Q1 profit jumps 10% to ₹21,121 crore, NII up 15%

The lender's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹46,992 crore in the June quarter, up 14.88 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹40,907 crore in Q1 of FY26.The domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 7 bps over Q4FY27 to come in at 3 per cent in Q1FY27. The whole bank NIM in the quarter was at 2.86 per cent.

The operating profit surged by 9.77 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,529 crore in the reporting thee-month quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹1.43 trillion from ₹1.35 trillion a year ago, while total expenditure was up at ₹1.10 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion, the filing showed.

Provisions for non-performing assets reduced to ₹3,359 crore in June quarter from ₹4,934 crore a year ago, but were higher than ₹3,140 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The credit cost improved to 0.27 per cent from 0.47 per cent in the year-ago period, while the slippage ratio eased to 0.57 per cent from 0.75 per cent. The bank's overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.67 per cent as on June 30, including the core buffer of 12.89 per cent.

On the asset quality front, SBI said that it reported lowest NPA ratios in over two decades. The gross NPA slipped to 1.47 per cent in Q1 from 1.49 per cent in the preceding quarter. The net NPA remained flat at 0.38 per cent.