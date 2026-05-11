SBI stock: Brokerages cut FY27 estimates after Q4 miss; should you sell?

SBI share price today

Analysts have trimmed their earnings estimates and target prices for State Bank of India (SBI), after the country’s largest public sector bank (PSB) reported a miss on the bottom-line during the March quarter (Q4) results of the previous financial year (FY26).

SBI’s net profit increased 5.6 per cent year-on-year , but fell 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to ₹19,684 crore. The growth was capped by a sharp contraction in its net interest margin (NIM) (now below 3 per cent), and higher treasury losses.

Besides, its net interest income (NII), which grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y/fell 1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹44,380 crore, missing estimates despite a strong growth in loan book.

SBI’s loan book surged 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, while deposits rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Yet, its NIM fell to 2.8 per cent amid repo rate cut transmission. Moreover, the bank’s provisions declined 55.4 per cent Y-o-Y (36.3 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹2,870 crore, but fresh slippages jumped to ₹5,548 crore from ₹4,860 crore Q-o-Q. SBI growth guidance FY27 SBI remains confident of delivering credit growth of 13-15 per cent going ahead, and does not intend to grow materially ahead of the broader macro environment. It expects to sustain domestic NIMs above 3 per cent in FY27, and return on asset (RoA) above 1 per cent.

The bank maintained its credit cost guidance at 50 basis points. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Management highlighted that housing loans to individuals working in West Asia are largely concentrated in Kerala. However, the overall Kerala home loan portfolio remains small and does not pose any major concern currently. Should you buy, sell, or hold SBI shares? What brokerages say: Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Share price target: ₹1,225 Emkay Global noted that reported a strong credit growth of 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y (5.4 per cent Q-oQ), beating the system growth as well as its own guidance.

Though growth was broad-based, the higher corporate growth (including low-yielding overseas loans) benchmarked to T-Bill and full impact of the recent repo rate cut led to a sharp 18-bps contraction in NIM to 2.8 per cent in Q4FY26. “We trim FY27 earnings estimates by 6 per cent, but expect the bank to deliver a healthy broad-based credit growth and normalised RoA of ~1 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 15 per cent,” the brokerage said. Additionally, Emkay Global believes SBI has low probability of being part of any PSB consolidation ahead. “Even if it becomes part of the process, the overall impact -- given its size and balance-sheet strength -- will be limited,” it added.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target price: ₹1,300 SBI Q4 results , as per MOFSL, presented a mixed picture, where NII and NIM were hit by full repo rate transmission, MCLR cuts, and migration of select corporate loans from MCLR linked to T-bill. It said treasury profits were also low due to a spike in bond yields during the quarter. Moreover, the brokerage linked higher slippages during Q4 to the seasonality factor, as seen in all PSU banks. “We trim our earnings estimates by 3 per cent for FY27 and 5 per cent for FY28, as we cut our NIM estimates, partly offset by low provisions. We estimate FY27 RoA/RoE at 1 per cent/15.3 per cent,” it said.