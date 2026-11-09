Scaling up of projects to drive gains for Divi's Labs amid strong Q2 show

Divi’s revenue rose 35.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by its custom synthesis business, which maintained its growth trajectory, recording a 54 per cent increase over the year-ago quarter. Revenue growth in generics also improved to 12 per cent Y-o-Y on healthy volume growth, despite persistent pricing pressure in certain product categories. The nutraceutical segment grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y. Given the growth opportunity in this segment, the company is expanding its capabilities.

Growth in custom synthesis was driven by validation-quantity supplies for select projects. According to JP Morgan Research, the next leg of growth will come from the conversion of validation into commercialisation across three dedicated programmes. One is nearing commercialisation, while the other two are progressing towards this stage over the next few quarters, subject to customer qualification and regulatory clearances.